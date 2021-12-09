Risk Factors in Breast Cancer: Some Are Easily Manageable, Says Expert

Did you know vitamin D, B12 deficiency can increase risk of breast cancer? A new book on breast cancer explores various topics covering causes, effects, and preventive measures of this deadly disease.

More than two million women were diagnosed with breast cancer last year and 6,85,000 deaths were recorded globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Further, it stated that 1 in 12 women is likely to develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Various factors are known to increase the risk of breast cancer, many of which could be controlled to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Understanding these manageable risk factors can help in preventing new breast cancers in the general population as well as recurrences among existing breast cancer patients, says Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh, a specialist in breast surgery, minimal invasive gastrointestinal surgery (laparoscopy), and surgical oncology at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala, Bangalore.

Dr. Nanda has launched a book on breast cancer titles, "Risk Factors in Breast Cancer", where she has explored the various topics covering causes, effects, and preventive measures of breast cancer, aiming to create mass awareness about this deadly disease.

Modifiable risk factors of breast cancer

In her book, Dr. Nanda talks about easily manageable factors such as vitamin D, B12 deficiency, excessive weight gain, and sedentary practices, consumption of hormones-enriched milk products and processed foods as well as a weak immune system. She also explains the correlation between these factors which have proven to cause a massive hormonal imbalance.

Speaking on the occasion of the book launch, Dr. Nanda said, "I am glad to share my knowledge and experience through this book, I hope it goes on to guide women who are struggling with the encumbrances of breast cancer."

Symptoms of breast cancer

According to the author, breast cancer is often noticed among women and occasionally in men.

A lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple, and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast are symptoms of breast cancer.

Talking about the treatment, she said, "Depending on the stage of cancer one may have to undergo various methods of treatment such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation, and surgery. I believe we are constantly striving to improve and provide our patients with the best possible care. It is our constant endeavor to perform innovative and efficient procedures that can bring a ray of hope into the lives of patients."

Dr. Nanda said that through this book she attempts to spread awareness to women all over an amalgamation of her knowledge on breast cancer in a simple, condensed, and comprehensive form.

How to reduce your risk of breast cancer

In an exclusive chat with TheHealthSite, Dr. NandaIn talks about how to overcome Vitamin D deficiency, how often women should go for mammography to know their risk of breast cancer, and more. Watch the video here: