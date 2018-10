Staying physically fit will help you to stay in top shape. The benefits of exercising are worth noting when it comes to keeping the deadly breast cancer at bay. So, if you want to prevent yourself from breast cancer, just exercise regularly and try to maintain your optimum body weight. We decode how exercise is helpful. Read it carefully!

This is how exercise reduces your risk of breast cancer

If you exercise you will be able to reduce your body fat percentage and be on a healthier side: Fat cells in your body stock up high levels of estrogen, a hormone which is considered as one of the factors which can put you at the risk of breast cancer if its level becomes high. So, if you exercise daily your body will produce less estrogen.

The estrogen level in your body will decrease due to exercising regularly: A women's menstrual cycle can be modified due to exercising. This will make your body produce low estrogen which in turn will reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Your immune system gets strengthen due to exercise: Free radicals mutate cells and lead to cancer. Exercise too generates free radicals, but when you exercise consistently, you will be able to enhance your immunity and your body will be able to identify and destroy breast cancer cells if they begin to form.

How much is enough?

According to a study, 30 minutes of moderate exercise will help you to cut down your risk of breast cancer. You should try and do a moderate-intensity activity for an-hour-and-half. If you are opting for a high-intensity activity then you can exercise for around an hour. One should follow the habit of exercising since childhood itself which will help you to stay healthy and hearty and keep all the health issues away. If you are going for moderate-intensity activities then you can cycle, brisk walk or walk. If you are looking to go for a high-intensity activity you can swim, dance, running and do exercises which will pump up your heart rate.

The takeaway message: You can also ask your fitness trainer about the exercises which you should incorporate in your fitness routine. If you are doing high-intensity exercises like High-intensity interval training (HIIT workouts), cardio, Pilates, Parkour and many more, then you should do them under the guidance of your fitness excerpt. Women, start exercising today to keep breast cancer away!