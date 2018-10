No woman is immune to breast cancer; even lactating mothers do carry a risk of suffering from this deadly disease. While breastfeeding can lower the risk of developing breast cancer, it doesn’t offer a cure and so even mothers who are breastfeeding should do a self-examination of their breasts often and bring it to the notice of their doctor if they see any change in their organs. Here Dr Jaishree Bankira, Oncologist at SRV Mamata Hospital, Dombivili tells us why breast cancer awareness should be spread among lactating mothers as well.

“In India, breast cancer is rapidly increasing and is becoming more common among younger women too. The survival rate for breast cancer in Indian is low due to delay in presentation to doctor and diagnosis. While a mother is breastfeeding her baby, she should be concerned about the health of her breast too.

“Breastfeeding women are usually aware of how their breasts feel and will generally notice the physical changes in their breasts. During this phase, a mother’s body undergoes several changes, so both the mother and the doctor might assume that changes in the breasts are related to breastfeeding only. However, there are slight chances of women developing breast cancer, which is only 3 per cent while in the breastfeeding phase. Women of all ages must check their breast for changes and lumps.

“Every year, October is observed as Breast cancer awareness month. Women who breastfeed may feel lumps in their breast which could be due to the following reasons (and rarely because of breast cancer):

Mastitis (infection of the breast)

Breast abscesses

Fibroadenoma

Galactoceles

When should a woman worry?

“During breastfeeding symptoms like nipple discharge, breast pain, changes in size, shape or look, redness or darkening of breast, itchiness or rashes on the nipple, swelling on breasts is common in women who suffer from mastitis, engorgement or other kinds of infection. However, if there is a lump that is identified it should make one suspicious,” says Dr Banrika.

A breastfeeding mother should consult a doctor if she identifies any lump in the breast which

Doesn’t go away after about a week

Comes back at the same place after treatment

Keeps growing with time

Is firm or hard

Causes dimpling of the skin

“Your doctor will further ask tests to rule out breast cancer. If you are diagnosed with cancer, you might be able to continue breastfeeding your child. Later, your doctor will decide whether or not, during your cancer treatment, breastfeeding is a good option for you and your baby. So, women should not hesitate to see their doctor if they have any concerns about their breasts,” advices Dr Banrika.