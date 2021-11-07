National Cancer Awareness Day: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Rare Bilateral Breast Cancer

Have you heard about bilateral breast cancer? Well, it is an uncommon finding. Those women with bilateral breast cancer may notice multiple lumps. Women need to be proactive when it comes to their health. So, be aware of breast cancer, and spot early signs of it. In the below article, we tell you all you need to know about bilateral breast cancer. Read on to know more about this, and we are sure that you will be able to tackle with promptly.

Breast cancer is a debilitating disease that affects millions of women worldwide, but only a few are aware of its type: bilateral breast cancer. Here's everything you need to know about the disease.

Breast cancer happens when cells in one's breast grow out of control. It is an aggressive form of cancer that leads to higher morbidity and mortality rates in women just like ovarian cancer. Breast cancer cases are rising at an alarming rate amid pandemic. There are various types of breast cancer ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) or Invasive Ductal Carcinoma (IDC) that can be seen in women. But, do you know that even bilateral breast cancer can give a tough time to women. Yes, you have heard it right! This type of breast cancer can steal one's peace of mind.

What Is Bilateral Breast Cancer?

Bilateral synchronous breast cancer is a rare finding in women presenting with multiple breast lumps, and it can be invasive or noninvasive, and having a family history of it can be one of the possible reasons behind it. Bilateral breast cancer is when the tumours are seen developing in both breasts of the same patient. It can be classified as synchronous bilateral breast cancer (SBBC) which is when the cancer is seen developing at the same time. Asynchronous or metachronous bilateral breast cancer (MBBC) is when cancer tends to develop at different times.

What Are The Symptoms?

One's with this type of cancer may showcase symptoms such as swelling of all or part of a breast, skin dimpling, breast or nipple pain, nipple retraction (turning inward), and nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking, or thickened and even swollen lymph nodes.

Risk Factors

Know about the risk factors of bilateral breast cancer right here:

Young age

Strong family history

Gene mutation like BRCA1, BRCA2, CHEK2

These are the risk factors behind this cancer. On average, the annual risk of contralateral breast cancer is 0.5%. But, more in those with risk factors.

Diagnosis And Treatment

Few people will be suggested to go for bilateral removal of the breast (especially BRCA mutation). But, one may consider for risk assessment or close monitoring like MRI will be needed.

Ways To Reduce The Risk

Adopt healthy lifestyle modifications like:

eating a well-balanced diet

exercising on a daily basis

maintaining an optimum weight

quitting smoking and alcohol,

taking hormonal therapy after consulting the treating oncologist.

(The article is contributed by Dr Atul Narayankar. Consultant Oncologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road)

