Myths And Facts Associated With Breast Self-Examination

If you find a lump during breast self-examination, do not panic. Most women have lumps at all times. Consult a doctor for further evaluation.

Self-breast examination is a procedure followed to be aware of your own breasts and for noticing associated changes that might occur periodically. This is an important screening tool especially when combined with regular physical examinations by physician, and routine mammograms. Self-breast exam is a convenient and no cost tool that can be performed regularly and at any age. It helps in women being familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel and should report any changes to a health care provider right away.

Here, Dr. TPS Bhandari, Consultant Surgical Oncology & Breast Surgery, Apollo Health City, Hyderabad, bursts some of the common myths associated with breast self-examination and explains the steps to be followed during the procedure.

Myths associated with breast self-examination

Myth: All breast lumps are cancerous

Fact: Not all breast lumps are cancer.

Myth: Breast cancer is painful.

Fact: Most breast cancer lumps are painless and become painful only in advanced cases.

Myth: Daily examination is required.

Fact: Breast normally undergoes periodical changes due to fluctuating hormonal levels during the menstrual cycle.

Myth: Larger breasts result in increased chances of breast cancer.

Fact: Increased estrogenic stimulation leads to increased chances of breast cancer.

Protocol to be followed for breast self-examination

Initial demonstration by physician to be aware of the correct procedure to follow.

Choose the time of examination based upon your menstrual cycle, ideally one week after the period.

Self-breast examination includes both visually inspecting and hand examination of the breasts.

Visual inspection includes looking for changes in the skin, nipple abnormalities, and irregularities in size, shape, and symmetry.

Visual inspection is done by standing in front of mirror and visualizing all aspects of the breast including the lower aspect of breast fold.

Hand examination of breast includes looking for areas of pain, lump and changes in the nipple.

Hand examination of breast should be performed in lying down position and also can be done during a shower.

Steps to be followed forbreast self-examination

Visualise the breasts by standing in front of mirror with shoulders straight and arms on hips. Notice for skin changes, changes in size shape and symmetry along with nipple changes. Raise your arms and look for the same as described as above. Look for nipple discharge. Lie down and examine the breasts by feeling the breast from front to back and in circular motions to notice for lump and pain. Repeat the examination in sitting position.

What to do if you find a lump?

Do not panic: Most women have lumps/ lumpiness at all times. Consult a doctor for further evaluation.

How to reduce the risk of breast cancer

Lifestyle modifications that can help reduce the incidence of breast cancer include:

150-300 minutes of moderate intensity and 75- 150 minutes of intense activity per week helps in reducing the incidence of breast cancer by 20-40 per cent.

Maintaining an ideal weight and consuming fresh nutritious food is known to reduce the incidence of breast cancer by avoiding obesity.

Avoid the consumption of alcohol and smoking.

Encourage breast feeding for adequate duration. Each year of breast feeding helps reduce the incidence of breast cancer by 4 per cent.

Early childbearing is protective against breast cancer.

Avoid usage of hormone replacement therapy as it is known to increase the incidence of breast cancer.