Better future for breast cancer patients

Breast cancer accounts for almost one out of every four new cancer cases in Indian women. It has surpassed cervical cancer to become the most frequent type of cancer. Breast cancer strikes Indian women around ten years earlier than it does in the West. By 2040, the International Agency for Cancer Research predicts that there will be 2,72,000 new occurrences of breast cancer in India, with almost 19 per cent of those cases occurring in people between the ages of 25 and 44.

The key to better outcomes is early detection. India's cancer rate is rising despite improvements in medical technology and the nation's healthcare system. Often people overlook early signs of breast cancer owing to misinformation or are recognised at an advanced stage. Even though cancer care and treatment have significantly altered in recent years, several barriers prevent women from getting help, such as lack of information, difficulty accessing specialised care, aggressive and protracted treatment, and side effects.

Medical advances helping in breast cancer care

Cancer has always instilled fear, which can prevent early detection and treatment. When women start their breast cancer treatment, they may experience some complications. Surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy treatments are typically time-consuming, necessitating extended hospital stays and frequent visits. Time and support from caregivers and family members are also required. The cost of therapy causes stress and decreases a patient's quality of life (QoL).

While traditional treatment procedures can be time-consuming and suffer from care disparities, it is vital to use new approaches to make therapy more patient-friendly and bring care closer to the sick.

Patients with breast cancer now have access to cutting-edge medical advancements that not only guarantee safety and efficacy but also save a significant amount of time and money. One of the most recent developments for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer is PHESGO, a combination of two chemotherapy medications. In contrast to hours-long chemotherapy administered intravenously, it is an injection delivered in the patient's thigh and only takes 5-8 minutes to administer (IV). Healthcare providers can give this fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab even in areas with limited resources, which can significantly cut down on time spent in the clinic. This injectable mixture, which has already been used in more than 100 nations, can help women with HER2-positive breast cancer. It facilitates confidence in care, lowers expenses, and frees up time for patients, caretakers, doctors, and nurses in addition to its simple administration.

Better future for breast cancer patients

The medical advances and developments are necessary to relieve the strain on healthcare systems and put patients' needs first. India must be equipped to face the weight of an increase in breast cancer cases. In addition to education and sensitisation, setting up specialised care facilities, creating thorough screening programmes, and enhancing therapy with cutting-edge choices can help with prompt diagnosis and treatment.

The article is written by Dr Vishesh Gumdal, MD, DM, ECMO, PDCR, Sr Consultant Medical Oncology, GVN Medical center, Hyderabad.

