Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for millions of deaths every year. It occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in the body. These cells infiltrate normal body tissues and generally progress from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumour. One of the most severe forms of cancer is breast cancer that affects millions of women across the world. It can occur at any age, and the risk increases as you age. Also Read - This therapy boosts confidence in patients battling cancer post-chemotherapy

Breast cancer develops in the breasts – either in the lobules or the ducts of the breast. The uncontrolled cancer cells often invade other healthy breast tissue that travels to the lymph nodes (the pathway that helps cancer cells to move to other parts of the body) under the arms. Depending on the stage and how far cancer has spread, your doctor will recommend the appropriate treatment for you. One of the most common therapies used to destroy cancer cells, but this type of therapy is used with other treatments, especially surgery. Also Read - Breast cancer: Male sex hormones can effectively help in treating this condition

Not All Breast Cancer Patients Need Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy is necessary for prolonging the lives of patients, but do all breast cancer patients need it? Chemotherapy, in addition to other treatments such as surgery, can be used to increase the chance of a cure, decrease the risk of developing cancer in the future, reduce symptoms for cancer or help people with cancer live longer. But the treatment also has some side effects that can’t be ignored. Short-term side effects include hair loss, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, constipation, mouth sores, skin and nail changes, nerve damage and cognitive problems. The long-term side effects of chemotherapy include infertility, bone thinning, heart damage and leukaemia. Also Read - Androgen therapy proposed as alternative treatment for breast cancer: How it is different from endocrine therapy?

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that many women with breast cancer do not require chemotherapy after surgery. For the study, they investigated more than 10,000 women and suggested that 70 per cent with HR-positive, HER2-negative, node-negative breast cancer can avoid chemotherapy.

CanAssist Breast May Help Detect If You Need Chemotherapy Or Not

CanAssist Breast is a prognostic test that can help early-stage hormone-positive breast cancer patients identify their risk of disease relapse. This test makes customized treatment possible for breast cancer patients by analyzing the patient’s tumour in-depth and patient-specific report. It helps categorize the patients based on biology as high-risk or low-risk patient for cancer recurrence.

While chemotherapy drugs are used to eradicate the fast-growing cancer cells in the body but they may negatively affect some other parts of your body. Some patients who are at low risk of cancer relapse can avoid chemotherapy and its side effects. However, you must consult your doctor to understand the procedure and if it is okay for you to proceed with the same.