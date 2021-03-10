Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for millions of deaths every year. It occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells anywhere in the body. These cells infiltrate normal body tissues and generally progress from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumour. One of the most severe forms of cancer is breast cancer that affects millions of women across the world. It can occur at any age and the risk increases as you age. Breast cancer develops in the breasts – either in the lobules or the ducts of the breast. The uncontrolled