Many people think that breast MRI or breast magnetic resonance imaging is a primary tool to screen for breast cancer. But it is not. A breast MRI is done to assess breast tumours after a cancer diagnosis is ascertained. However, a breast MRI is used as a screening method for people who fall under the high-risk category – like women who have family members who suffered from breast cancer, smokers or who have a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation. However, if your doctor finds mammogram results suspicious it might be followed with a breast MRI.

What is a breast MRI?

Breast magnetic resonance imaging is a technology where magnetic fields and radio waves are used to create cross-sectional images of the soft tissues of the breast. It is predominately used to determine the stage of cancer by measuring the size and extent of cancerous tissues after breast cancer has been diagnosed. It is usually not the first choice for breast cancer screening but can be used as a supplemental tool for breast screening with mammography or ultrasound. It may be used to screen women at high risk for breast cancer, evaluate the extent of cancer following diagnosis, or further evaluate abnormalities seen on mammography.

How does a breast MRI help in the diagnosis of cancer?

MRI uses a powerful magnetic field, radio frequency pulses and a computer to produce detailed pictures of organs, soft tissues, bone and virtually all other internal body structures. They don’t use ionizing radiations. In fact, detailed MRI images help the doctors to have a detailed look at the internal organs and determine the presence of certain diseases. In fact, when breast MRI results are obtained they give a better clarity of the organ and tissues and offers valuable information that cannot be obtained by other imaging modules like an ultrasound or mammogram.

What are the common uses of breast MRI?

Some common uses for breast MRI scans include looking for additional tumours or suspicious tissues in the breasts after a breast cancer diagnosis, assessing breast tissues in women under the age of 25, or those with dense breast tissue, confirming the results of other imaging tests, most commonly mammogram or ultrasound; monitoring the effectiveness of chemotherapy; monitoring the tissues around the area where cancerous tumours or tissues removed by surgery or chemotherapy; assessing breast implants for damage and leakage; monitoring healing in women who have had reconstructive surgery.

Who should go for a breast MRI scan to screen for breast cancer?

A breast MRI is not done as a routine breast cancer screening for the majority of women. But for women who are under high risk, this test is used in combination with a mammogram. A breast MRI scan is suggested to women who: