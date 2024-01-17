Empowering Women: The Crucial Role Of Regular Breast Self–Exams

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
We are 21st-century women. We go to work, raise families, accept and love all people, and balance it like modern-day goddesses, but can we truly love ourselves and prioritise self-love and self-care? Do we put ourselves first? If there is one New Year's resolution you are making this year, let that be the primary focus on your health.
Access to information and services allows us to take charge of our health to gain choices and autonomy. Promoting a basic understanding of breast cancer, including its risk factors and symptoms, as well as encouraging self-breast examinations and regular screening, can significantly contribute to the early detection of the disease. Breast cancer is on the rise the world over, especially in rapidly developing countries like ours, because of the fast-paced lifestyles. At least once a year, see a breast specialist for a clinical examination. Breast cancer can have almost a 100% curative success rate if caught early.
Consultant Breast Specialist Dr Karishma Kirti, Oncoplastic Surgeon, shares a step-by-step guide on how to perform a self-breast examination:
If you find a lump or any other concerning changes in your self-breast examination, don't panic! It's important to remember that 8 out of 10 of all breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous) in nature. Nevertheless, it is essential to get it examined. Your healthcare provider may suggest additional examinations and procedures to investigate breast changes, including a clinical breast examination, mammogram, and ultrasound.
Do remember that breast self-exams should not replace regular mammograms or clinical breast exams performed by healthcare professionals. Women aged 40 and older should discuss when to start regular mammograms and how often to have them with their healthcare provider. Now that you know all the steps, start regular examinations and stay one step ahead of the disease. With breast cancer, early diagnosis is the best prognosis.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information