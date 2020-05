Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It accounts for the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women, the UN’s health agency said. The WHO also stresses that early detection is critical to improve breast cancer outcomes and survival. Early diagnosis and screening are two early detection strategies for breast cancer. Also Read - Signs and symptoms of breast cancer you should be aware of

A new study published in the journal CANCER has echoed the same, suggesting that early mammography screening can reduce the risk of having advanced and fatal breast cancers. For the findings, the research team examined data of nearly one-third of the women in Sweden (more than half a million) who were eligible for mammography screening. They calculated the rates of advanced breast cancers and cancers that were fatal within 10 years of diagnosis. Also Read - Save yourself from breast cancer: Make breast self-examination part of your life

The study found a 41 per cent reduction in cancers that were fatal within 10 years after diagnosis and a 25 per cent reduction in the incidence of advanced breast cancer in women who participated in the screening. Also Read - New AI breast cancer diagnostic tool developed

The researchers stressed that participating in breast cancer screening further lowers the risk of dying from breast cancer above and beyond what is obtainable with current therapies.

“Some may believe that recent improvements in breast cancer treatment make early detection less important. Our study shows that nothing can replace finding breast cancer early,” noted one of the researchers.

So, it is important for you understand the shape and texture of your breasts. Go for regular mammograms and inspect your breasts once a month to check for any unusual lumps or growths. In case you notice any changes, even subtle ones, consult your doctor.

6 lifestyle modifications to bring down breast cancer risk

Genetics, lifestyle and environmental pollution are the major risk factors for breast cancer. However, lifestyle has been identified as the major trigger of this condition. One study published in the journal Breast Care suggested that smoking, alcohol intake, obesity and exposure to light late at night increase breast cancer risk in women. That is why, we are sharing with you some lifestyle measures that will help reduce your risk of having breast cancer.

Sleep well

Sleep deprivation or poor sleep can cause an imbalance in cortisol, insulin and estrogen, which can lead to many health conditions including breast cancer. Therefore, doctors recommend getting six to eight hours sleep every day.

Try mindfulness exercises

Practising mindfulness techniques like meditating in the morning can help you stay calm and composed, as well as reduce stress. Last year, a study from Switzerland showed that stress hormones can act on breast cancer tumors, supporting their spread and diversification.

Keep your house clean and dust-free

It is not just good for the upkeep of the house, but your health too. Experts say dust could contain chemicals from the flooring, cleaning materials, etc., that can enter the body to mimic the characteristics of estrogen. Cancer cells grow in response to the hormone estrogen, which occurs naturally in the body. About 80% of all breast cancers are said to be “Estrogen receptor (ER) positive.”

Walk every day

Make sure you walk for at least 30 minutes a day to stay healthy and fit. According to experts, moderate activity of at least two and a half hours a week might help keep your body mass index (BMI) in a healthy range, and thus help reduce risk of breast cancer.

Eat lots of veggies

Include cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli and kale in your diet. They are good sources of indoles and isothiocyanates that might inhibit the development of breast cancer. A study showed that eating nearly six servings of vegetables and fruits a day helped reduce the risk of an aggressive breast cancer called hormone-receptor-negative by 40 percent.

Limit alcohol intake

Too much alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. Health experts recommend that women should limit their alcohol intake to five drinks a week.