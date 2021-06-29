Breast cancer is a kind of cancer that develops in the breast cells. Breast cancer may affect both men and women although it affects women considerably more frequently. It is the most prevalent kind of cancer in women accounting for 14% of all malignancies in Indian women. According to reports an Indian woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes. Breast cancer is becoming more common in both rural and urban India. Since breast cancer is the most common cancer in women experts have been doing many things to raise awareness about the disease. Doctors notice that now women