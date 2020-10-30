Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women worldwide and the second most common cancer overall. In India it accounts for 14 per cent of all cancers in Indian women in both rural and urban areas. Due to lack of awareness and poor early screening and diagnosis there is a low survival rate in the country. There are various risk factors that may lead to this deadly disease including increasing age family history previous chest radiation during childhood early mensuration late menopause nulliparous post-menopausal hormone replacement therapy. Some studies have also linked high estrogen levels to breast