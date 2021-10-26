Different Types Of Breast Cancer That You Need To Be Aware Of

Early detection is the key to cure.

Most breast cancers are invasive, meaning they have the tendency to spread from the breast to other areas. Read on to know the details

Breast cancer initiates in the glands present in the breast. It is the most common cancers among women in the world and claims many lives every year. There are many types of breast cancer that can steal your peace of mind. Most breast cancers are invasive, meaning they have the tendency to spread from the breast to other areas, like nearby breast tissue, lymph nodes, or other body parts. Here, Dr Tanveer Abdul Majeed, a Surgical Oncologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, explains about different types of breast cancer that we need to be aware of.

Invasive breast cancer

Breast Cancer is classified as invasive and non-invasive. Invasive types of breast cancer are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC): This is one of the most common types of breast cancer seen in most female patients. This type of cancer begins in a milk duct (the tubes in the breast that carry milk to the nipple) and tends to grow to the other parts of the breast. With time, it may spread further, or metastasize, to other body organs.

Non-invasive breast cancer

Non-invasive breast cancer (in situ) does not spread to surrounding tissue, lobules, or ducts. Below are the types of non-invasive breast cancer

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS): It is first seen as a mass that grows in a milk duct carrying milk from the lobules, or glands, to the nipple. Slowly, the mass becomes bigger and breaks through the ductal walls into the surrounding tissue and fat of the breast.

Metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

It's stage 4 advanced breast cancer that has spread to other part parts of the body like the liver, lungs, brain, or bones, as well as to lymph nodes. It is life-threatening.

With development in the field of molecular oncology and introduction of newer treatment modalities the survival rate of breast cancer patients has significantly improved. But remember early detection is the key to cure. So, breast self-examination and early referral to clinician is very important.