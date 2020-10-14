The COVID-19 pandemic is indirectly affecting the health of people in many ways. Fear of contracting the virus is stopping people from visiting hospitals and clinics for regular check-ups leading to the progression of diseases. The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi has witnessed an increase in late-stage two and three cancer cases in the month of August-September. Women are delaying screenings and consultations due to fear of COVID-19 infection which led to the spike in the number of breast cancer patients said a report from the hospital. Before the pandemic around 400 women used to visit for screening purposes