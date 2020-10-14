The COVID-19 pandemic is indirectly affecting the health of people in many ways. Fear of contracting the virus is stopping people from visiting hospitals and clinics for regular check-ups, leading to the progression of diseases. Also Read - Don’t get paranoid: Getting COVID-19 from bank notes is a rare possibility

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi has witnessed an increase in late-stage two and three cancer cases in the month of August-September. Women are delaying screenings and consultations due to fear of COVID-19 infection, which led to the spike in the number of breast cancer patients, said a report from the hospital. Also Read - Dutch woman dies of COVID-19 reinfection: Experts say second infection could be more dangerous

Before the pandemic, around 400 women used to visit for screening purposes in a month and had a minimum of 200 monthly visits for the post-operative follow-ups which are vital to monitor the patient’s health and progress. This number has now seen a sharp decline of 70 per cent since the lockdown, the hospital said in a statement. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 71,75,880 while death toll reaches 1,09,856

In the month of August-September, the hospital has seen a spike in the number of patients with late-stage two and three cancer. This suggests that cancer has progressed in the past six months from a treatable stage one phase to a complex life-threatening stage three, said Ramesh Sarin, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Late detection kills about 70,000 women every year in India

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, but almost 50% of the cases and 58% of deaths occur in less developed countries, according to the WHO. As many as 627,000 women died from breast cancer in 2018– that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women – as per the WHO estimates.

Early detection can improve breast cancer outcomes and survival. But women are neglecting their screening and visit to physicians due to the fear of contracting COVID-19, doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said.

In India, over 1.5 lakh breast cancer patients are diagnosed annually and around 70,000 women succumb to it due to delay in detection and treatment. By 2026, it is predicted that almost 2.3 lakh women will get breast cancer in India, which would be then similar to the west, the report noted.

Women age 40 should start having yearly mammography

The older you are the higher the risk for breast cancer, said Sarin, adding that Indian women get breast cancer 10 years earlier than those in the West.

According to him, a minimum of 12 per cent breast cancer patients in India is between the age of 30-40 years and 50 per cent cases between the age group of 40-50 years.

Noting that early detection remains the best treatment for breast cancer, the report suggested that women should start having yearly mammography at the age of 40. Further, the experts recommend women with dense breast tissue to have yearly high-quality breast ultrasound along with their mammogram.

Here are some warning signs of breast cancer that you should watch out for:

Lump in the breast or underarm

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

Change in the size or the shape of the breast

Pain in any area of the breast

with inputs from IANS