Being a woman and getting older are the main factors that influence your breast cancer risk. © Shutterstock

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and a leading cause of cancer death in less developed countries. According to a new study published in the journal The Lancet Global Health, breast cancer rates among women are rising globally. The study conducted in 41 countries found that while higher-income nations are seeing more cases of breast cancer in premenopausal women, rates of postmenopausal breast cancer is increasing more rapidly in lower-income countries. Also Read - Is menopause pushing you towards depression? Catch the red flags

Study researcher Miranda Fidler-Benaoudia from the University of Calgary in Canada noted that their study is the first to investigate the global rates and trends of pre- and postmenopausal breast cancer. Also Read - Want to delay your menopause? Have sex more often

Understanding the differences between pre- and postmenopausal breast cancer and uncovering the different trends could be important for tailoring prevention efforts and curbing the future breast cancer burden worldwide, she said. Also Read - Artificial light at night may up your breast cancer risk: A few other factors that you need to know about

Why breast cancer cases are rising in lower-income countries?

While there is an increase in breast cancer rates in women of all ages, the researchers pointed out that the increase in premenopausal breast cancer in higher-income countries is particularly concerning. As per their findings, premenopausal breast cancer is significantly increasing in 20 out of 44 populations while postmenopausal breast cancer is significantly increasing in 24 out of the 44 populations.

Postmenopausal breast cancer rates are rising rapidly particularly in countries undergoing transitions from lower to higher-income status. It may be because these countries are adopting a more Western lifestyle that includes unhealthy behaviours that increase breast cancer risk such as lower levels of physical activity and increased alcohol consumption, the researchers said. Adoption of early screening procedures could also play a part by identifying more cases, they added.

Inequities in cancer mortality worldwide

Another key point highlighted by the study is inequities in cancer mortality worldwide. According to the results, about 47 per cent of women diagnosed with premenopausal breast cancer in less developed countries die compared to only 11 per cent per cent in the most developed countries.

In cases of postmenopausal breast cancer, the study found a fatality rate of 56 per cent in less developed nations compared to 21 per cent in more developed counterparts.

Early diagnosis and access to treatment is the key to combat breast cancer in low- and middle-income countries, the study authors suggested.

What are the risk factors for breast cancer?

A combination of factors may increase your risk of breast cancer. Being a woman and getting older are the main factors that influence your breast cancer risk. Breast cancers are common in women who are 50 years old or older. Below are some other risk factors –

Genetic mutations: Women who have inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Reproductive history: Getting first period before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 are linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.

Having dense breasts.

Personal history of breast cancer or certain non-cancerous breast diseases.

Family history of breast cancer.

Radiation therapy: Women who had radiation therapy to the chest or breasts before age 30 are at higher risk of getting breast cancer later in life – according to CDC.

Not being physically active

Being overweight or obese after menopause

Taking hormone replacement therapy.

Having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding, and never having a full-term pregnancy.

Drinking alcohol

With inputs from IANS