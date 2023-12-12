Breast Cancer Diagnosis? Know The Importance Of Psychological And Emotional Support

At the initial stages of diagnosis itself, an individual is likely to question themselves on matters such as why or how they can have cancer.

Experience of cancer: Cancer, as an experience, is not merely a 'before and after event' but an impact that lasts a lifetime. Hearing the words, 'You have cancer!' often results in severe and sometimes permanent changes to one's way of living and well-being. Cancer never happens to an individual but to an entire family. Individuals experience emotional changes and upheavals from the time of diagnosis through treatment processes and often recovery as well. At the initial stages of diagnosis itself, an individual is likely to question themselves on matters such as why or how they can have cancer. For the caregiver, the intensity and burden of fear, worries and trauma associated with the illness can take a toll. Dr Hiba Siddiqui, Senior Psycho-oncologist, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket,explains how such distress can result in a 'caregiver burden' if ignored or prolonged.

Living With Cancer

The individual and family's personal, social, professional, financial and psychosocial functioning and quality of life are impacted. Further, cancer also affects aspects like interpersonal relationships, sexuality, self-esteem, career and lifestyle.

Silent Impact

Physical and hormonal changes are expected, with concerns around one's sexuality and functionality. Despite increasing awareness, problems such as not having the desire for sex and partner satisfaction are likely to cross the mind of the patient. Hence, it is the need of the hour to encourage the de-stigmatization of cancer through informed expectations and psycho-education about the impact of treatment. Thinking about cancer often brings associations with death and dying. Ironically, it has often been seen that patients can go through their treatment smoothly and lead fulfilling lives after that.

Role Of Psycho-Oncology

Interventions focus on psycho-social aspects of patients and caregivers along with compliance building, addressing concerns around body image, psychosexual support, supportive and grief counselling, dealing with loss, coping strategies, resilience building, pre-and post-operative counselling and lifestyle changes.

Tips For Improving Mental Health

Adopt healthy lifestyle choices Build a system of social support Communicate and express yourself Encourage a problem-solving approach Connect to others through support groups Be open to reaching out for help

Understanding Psychological Support In Oncology:

Coping with the experience of cancer

Helping both patients and their families from the time of diagnosis through treatment

Focusing On Improving Psychological And Social Well-Being, Including:

Acceptance of diagnosis and treatment,

Ways of coping with loss (grief counselling),

Rebuilding inner strength to resume functionality,

Pre- and post-operative counselling and

Encouraging lifestyle changes