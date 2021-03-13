The World Health Organisation says that breast cancer is the top cancer in women both in the developed as well as in the developing world and case are increasing more in developing countries. This may be due to changes in lifestyle and increase in urbanisation of places. Unfortunately most cases are detected late and this leads to poor outcome. If detected early most types of breast cancers can be cured with the right and consistent treatment. This cancer may be hereditary though environmental factor may also play a role to a certain extent. One 2019 study by scientists from the