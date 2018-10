Do you know how to check for abnormalities in your breasts? © Shutterstock

Prevention is always better than cure – this stands true for conditions like breast cancer. Breast cancer can be prevented with healthy lifestyle changes and regular health checkups. Being aware of breast cancer, taking the steps to detect the disease in its early stages and encouraging others to do the same, can go a long way in preventing its occurrence. Kanchan Naikawadi, MD & Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus says, “Sedentary lifestyle, improper nutrition and lack of awareness are adding to breast cancer numbers year on year. Breast Cancer can be cured if detected at an early stage.”

Here’s what you should be aware of

Touch your breasts: Do you feel anything unusual?

Look for changes: Are there any changes in shape or texture?

Check for any unusual findings: Suspect anything unusual? Consult your doctor.

Follow a healthy lifestyle

 Quit smoking & limit alcohol intake

 Maintain a healthy BMI

 Exercise daily

 Take a nutritious diet & avoid junk food

 Go for regular health checkups

 Know your family history or take a genetic test to know your predisposition to breast cancer & other diseases

 Breastfeed your baby for as long as possible

Do the following steps in front of a large mirror

 Begin by looking at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your side. Look for changes in usual size, shape, colour or visible distortion to nipples or swelling in the breasts

 Raise your arms now and look for the above-mentioned points.

 Look for any kind of fluid coming out of the nipples.

 Lie down and feel your breasts. Use your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast. Make a circular motion; do a firm, smooth touch with the first few fingers, keeping the fingers flat. Now, do the same while standing.