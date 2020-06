Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast multiply abnormally. It can affect both sexes but is more common among women. There are many causes behind this disease, but lifestyle plays a major role other than genetics. This is the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung cancer. The risk also goes up as a woman age. Now, a new study has looked at the effects of artificial light on post-menopausal women and the corresponding risk of breast cancer. Also Read - New analysis identifies 32 new risk variants for breast cancer: Know how to keep this disease at bay

In a warning to women living in towns and cities which are flooded with all sorts of artificial outdoor light at night, a new research claims that outdoor light at night is linked to a higher risk of breast cancer in post-menopausal women. Previous studies have reported relationships between outdoor light at night and the breast cancer risk, but their findings were mixed. However, in new research, published in the International Journal of Cancer, researchers from the National Cancer Institute in the US analysed residential outdoor light at night, estimated from satellite imagery in 1996, and assessed rates of breast cancer over 16 years of follow-up in 186,981 post-menopausal women.

Risk in post-menopausal women increases by 10 per cent

The research team looked at cases of breast cancer in women over a 16-year period and took other controlling factors into account. Compared with the lowest level of exposure to outdoor light at night, the highest exposure was associated with a 10 per cent higher risk of developing breast cancer during follow-up, after controlling for confounding factors. The findings also suggest that the relationship between outdoor light at night and breast cancer risk may differ by individual characteristics, such as smoking, alcohol drinking, sleep duration and BMI, and neighbourhood environment.

Other factors that ups breast cancer risk

There are many factors that contribute to the development of breast cancer. If you have someone in your family with this disease, then your risk goes up considerably. Smoking and alcohol consumption also play a big role as does an unhealthy eating habit. Your risk goes up as you age and if you are obese. Other than this, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), specifically estrogen-progesterone therapy (EPT), will increase your risk of breast cancer. Cosmetic implants and radiation therapy for any other form of cancer also ups your risk.

Tips to bring down your risk of breast cancer

You cannot prevent this disease. But you can definitely bring down your risk by adopting some precautionary measures.