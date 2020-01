Researchers have found that acid reflux medicines that are prescribed to breast cancer patients may have side effects such as poorer memory and concentration.

A new study has found an association between breast cancer survivors’ use of Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs), and reports of problems with concentration and memory. PPIs are available under such brand names as Nexium, Prevacid and Prilosec, the research added.

“The severity of the cognitive problems reported by PPI users in this study was comparable to what patients undergoing chemotherapy had reported in a large observational study,” said study lead author Annelise Madison from Ohio State University in the US.

Breast cancer occurs when some breast cells begin to grow abnormally. Most often it begins with cells in the milk-producing ducts (invasive ductal carcinoma). However, it may also begin in the glandular tissue called lobules (invasive lobular carcinoma) or in other cells or tissue within the breast.

Several factors including genes, hormones, age, and unhealthy lifestyle habits may increase your susceptibility to breast cancer. Here are five such things that may be unknowingly putting you at a risk.

Being overweight or obese

Overweight and obese women are more likely to develop breast cancer as compared to those with healthy weight, according to researchers. This is because fat cells make estrogen, which can make hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers develop and grow. Extra fat cells mean more estrogen in the body. Being overweight also mean higher blood insulin levels, which can also increase breast cancer risk.

Taking contraceptive pills

Most birth control pills contain a mix of the hormones estrogen and progesterone to prevent ovulation. While contraceptive pills may protect you from unwanted and unplanned pregnancy, it may be putting you at an increased risk of breast cancer. High doses of estrogen in your blood can overstimulate your breast cells and up your breast cancer risk. Researchers say the older you are when you are taking the pills, the higher is the risk of developing breast cancer.

Alcohol consumption

Studies say alcohol can increase levels of estrogen and other hormones associated with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer. Excessive consumption of alcohol may also damage DNA in cells, and increase breast cancer risk.

With inputs from IANS.