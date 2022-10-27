5 Lifestyle Habits To Follow For Your Breast Health

Dr Ashish Goel shares some tips for avoiding breast cancer

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated every October. Every year, throughout October, several breast cancer-related charities and organisations come together to collect money for research into the causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of the disease. Healthy behaviours are the first step in preventing breast cancer; you can reduce your risk by being physically active, drinking less alcohol, and eating nourishing foods. There are some aspects of breast cancer that you can manage and some that are entirely out of your control, just as in everyday life. Dr Ashish Goel, Director, Department of Surgical Oncology, Jaypee Hospital, Noida, shares some tips for avoiding breast cancer.

Keep a healthy weight: Take action right away to enhance your diet. For example, to prevent weight gain and reduce your risk of developing breast cancer, restrict your sugar intake, eat smaller meals, and opt for lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. Get more exercise: Maintaining a healthy weight, strengthening your immune system, and possibly even lowering your body's oestrogen levels can help prevent breast cancer. In addition, 150 minutes of exercise each week is advised to reduce overall cancer risk. Breastfeed your baby: According to studies, breastfeeding for a year or more can lower your risk of developing breast cancer. In addition, breastfeeding mothers experience fewer menstrual cycles, which reduces oestrogen levels. While breastfeeding, they also tend to eat better and live healthier lives. Consume alcohol in moderation: Women who don't drink at all in comparison to females who have three alcoholic beverages per week have a 15% greater risk of breast cancer. In addition, each additional drink you consistently consume each day, according to experts, increases your chance of breast cancer by 10%. Be cautious about HRT: Breast cancer risk is increased when hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is used after menopause. Be careful to discuss the hazards of HRT with your doctor and if it's appropriate for you.

The following is a list of possible risk factors to watch out for:

TRENDING NOW

Being a woman

Risk increases after age 40

Personal medical background

You may like to read

dense Breast tissue

Bad lifestyle choices

Breast cancer can be prevented by leading a healthy lifestyle, being aware of your risks, and getting checked frequently.

RECOMMENDED STORIES