Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world. Cancer refers to the condition when the cells of any of the parts of your body divide and multiply in an uncontrolled way. Breast cancer is cancer that develops in breast cells. It is one of the leading causes of worry among many lives across the globe. However, there is a good news. A novel breast cancer treatment that takes just five minutes instead of the current two and a half hours has been launched across the UK by the National Health Service (NHS) England.

The 5-Min Breast Cancer Treatment Is Known As Phesgo

The injection called Phesgo will be offered to eligible patients with HER2-positive breast cancer, undergoing chemotherapy. It takes as little as five minutes to prepare and administer, compared with two infusions that can take up to two and a half hours.

Can One Take This Treatment While Undergoing Chemotherapy?

Phesgo jabs can be given alongside chemotherapy or on their own. The injection will also significantly cut down the risk of COVID infection for cancer patients by reducing the amount of time spent in the hospital. "This new injection, which can substantially cut treatment time for people with breast cancer, is the latest in a series of changes which have meant the NHS has been able to deliver vital cancer treatment while keeping patients safe from Covid," Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said in a statement.

What Are The Components Present In Phesgo?

Phesgo is a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab with trastuzumab that previously would have been given as separate IV infusions. “Approval of Phesgo being used on the NHS in England is fantastic news as thousands of women with HER2 positive breast cancer will now benefit from a quicker and kinder treatment method,” said Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now. “Reducing the time patients need to spend in hospital, this more efficient treatment method also promises to free up precious time for healthcare professionals when the NHS is already under unprecedented strain due to COVID-19,” Morgan added. The NHS has prioritized cancer care during the coronavirus pandemic and the latest figures show that hospitals carried out more than two cancer treatments for every patient they treated for COVID-19, the statement said.

Warning Signs And Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Before everything, one must know that cancer treatment is more effective when you start it at an early stage. And how to do that? Understanding the symptoms is very important. Since breast cancer is not only limited to women these days, here are some warning signs and symptoms that you need to look out for.

1. Formation of a breast lump

2. Pain in your breast

3. Unexplained swelling around the nipple area

4. Change in the skin texture

5. Bloody discharge from the nipple

6. A sudden change in the size of the breast

Breast cancer is a condition that can have several risk factors which include — family history, age, lifestyle habits, smoking or alcoholic habits, etc. Stay alert and fight cancer effectively.