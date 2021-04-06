Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world. Cancer refers to the condition when the cells of any of the parts of your body divide and multiply in an uncontrolled way. Breast cancer is cancer that develops in breast cells. It is one of the leading causes of worry among many lives across the globe. However there is a good news. A novel breast cancer treatment that takes just five minutes instead of the current two and a half hours has been launched across the UK by the National Health Service (NHS) England. The 5-Min Breast Cancer Treatment