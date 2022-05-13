Breast Cancer To Liver Cancer: India Will Have Nearly 29.8 Million Cancer Cases In 2025, ICMR Predicts

ICMR in its report on the 'Burden of cancers in India', has listed seven cancers which account for more than 40 per cent of the total disease burden. Take a look at the breakup:

Cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases in the world. According to the statistics, every year, tens of millions of people are diagnosed with cancer around the world, and more than half of the patients eventually die from the complications of this disease. In a recent report, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the number of Indians suffering from cancer is expected to increase to 29.8 million in the year 2025. Currently, it is 26.7 million.

7 Most Common Cancers

Lung Cancer (10.6 per cent) Breast Cancer (10.5 per cent) Mouth Cancer (5.7 per cent) Liver Cancer (4.6 per cent) Stomach cancer (5.2 per cent) Oesophagus Cancer (5.8 per cent) Cervix Uteri (4.3 per cent)

Talking about the projections, Dr Prasant Mathur, Director, National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) told a leading media organisation that among the affected individuals, men will contribute to 14.7 Million Years of Life Lost (YLLs), 0.72 Million Years Lived with Disability (YLDs) and 15.5 Million Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs).

Published in the BMC Cancer Journal, the study includes states like Mizoram, Delhi and Meghalaya, which confirmed the maximum number of cancer cases. Talking about which age group is most vulnerable, Dr Mathur said that people under the age of 65-69 are the worst affected.

Taking cognizance of the report, Dr Anshuman Kumar, Director of Surgical Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital told the media that the increasing burden of cancer in India is worrisome. "Earlier tobacco and alcohol consumption were considered the major reasons for cancer. Obesity, radiation from mobile phone towers, vegetables grown in toxic water like rivers near industries, adulteration in food, the artificial colouring of food and vegetables also increase the risk of cancers," he was quoted as saying.

