Breast Cancer Symptoms Management: 7 Healthy Lifestyle Choices to Reduce Your Breast Cancer Risk

Here are 7 lifestyle habits that can reduce your chances of suffering breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among women, and it's important to be proactive in reducing the risk. While there are risk factors that are beyond our control, such as genetics and age, there are many lifestyle choices one can make to lower their risk of developing breast cancer.

In this article, Dr Piysuh Mehta, Medical Oncologist, Sohana Chandigarh, shares important lifestyle changes that can help a person reduce the risk of suffering the symptoms of breast cancer symptoms.

7 Healthy Habits to Reduce Your Breast Cancer Risk

Some of the healthy lifestyle choices that can help prevent breast cancer include the following:

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being overweight or obese is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, particularly in postmenopausal women. Excess body fat can lead to higher levels of estrogen in the body, which is thought to promote the growth of certain types of breast cancer. One should focus on a balanced diet and regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a Balanced Diet

A well-rounded diet can contribute significantly to breast cancer prevention. A variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins should be included in meals. One should limit the consumption of high-calorie, sugary, and processed foods. Additionally, it's a good idea to reduce the intake of red meat and processed meats, as studies suggest a link between their consumption and an increased risk of breast cancer.

Stay Physically Active

Regular physical activity not only helps maintain a healthy weight but also has independent benefits for breast cancer prevention. It is suggested that women should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week. Activities like brisk walking, swimming, or jogging can help reduce the risk to a great extent.

Limit Alcohol Consumption

Consuming alcohol is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. To lower the risk, limit the intake of alcohol. The American Cancer Society recommends that if one chooses to drink, do so in moderation, which means up to one drink per day for women.

Don't Smoke

Smoking is linked to an increased risk of many types of cancer, including breast cancer. It is good to take steps to quit for people who smoke. Quitting smoking can have numerous health benefits beyond reducing the risk of breast cancer. Breastfeed, If Possible - Breastfeeding can reduce the risk of breast cancer, particularly when it's done for an extended period. It's also beneficial for the overall health of both mother and baby.

Regular Screenings and Self-Exams

While lifestyle choices are essential for prevention, regular screenings and self-exams are crucial for early detection. Mammograms are recommended for women based on their age and risk factors. Additionally, performing regular breast self-exams can help a woman become familiar with their body and notice in case there are any changes that may require medical attention.

Breast cancer prevention is not guaranteed, but by making healthy lifestyle choices, there are significant chances to lower the risk. Incorporating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding tobacco can have a positive impact on women's overall health and can help reduce the risk of breast cancer. It's essential to consult with a healthcare provider to create a personalized plan that suits the individual needs and risk factors.