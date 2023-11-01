Breast Cancer Screenings Are Not Fool-Proof; Here's What A Doc Advises

Breast cancer is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer worldwide, whose early detection increases the chances of successful treatment. According to Dr Padma Srivastava, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lulla Nagar, Pune, recognising the symptoms can be crucial in identifying potential cases and seeking medical attention promptly.

"While a lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area is often associated with breast cancer, not all lumps are cancerous. Other symptoms include changes in breast size or shape, puckering of the skin, nipple discharge (other than breast milk), and new onset pain in the breasts or nipples. Any changes in the appearance of the breasts such as redness, swelling, or scaliness should not be ignored. It should be noted that some women may not experience any noticeable symptoms at all," the doctor explained.

Breast cancer screening

Regular self-examinations and mammograms play a vital role in detecting breast abnormalities early on, said the expert, adding that it is especially crucial for women with a family history of breast cancer. "While mammograms are typically recommended for women over 40, those with a familial predisposition may need to start screening at an earlier age or have additional imaging tests such as MRI conducted alongside their routine mammogram," she said.

'Screenings are not fool-proof'

The doctor told this outlet that while screenings play a vital role in detecting breast cancer, they are not fool-proof. "Even if no lump or abnormality is detected during an examination, women who have a family history of the disease should remain vigilant of any changes in their breasts. This includes regular self-examinations that can help them become familiar with how their breasts normally look and feel, enabling them to identify any new developments or abnormalities more easily. By combining regular screenings with self-examinations, women with a hereditary risk factor can take charge of their health," Dr Srivastava concluded.