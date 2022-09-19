Breast Cancer Scare: Don’t Panic If Your Breast Is Different From That Of Your Friend

- Health A-Z
The fear of developing breast cancer haunts every woman out there. The more the talk on the topic, the more anxiety it causes. Under these circumstances, we look for uniformity in breast shape and size to pacify our concern. Any deviation from your friends' is enough to send you on a fear coaster. However, breasts were never meant to look alike. You must know that a female breast can develop in various shapes and sizes.
Many factors affect your breast shape and size, including a person's genetics, age, body weight and hormones. Studies have shown that even the two breasts of a woman are not completely alike. Most people have a slight breast asymmetry. In most cases, uneven breasts or nipples do not necessarily constitute a medical emergency. However, it is a good idea to know a little about breast diversity.
Breast development is a vital part of a woman's reproductive cycle. The changes are much more obvious in certain stages of life, puberty, child-bearing years and post-menopause. Changes in breast shape and size are common and are not always a sign of some underlying health condition. However, if the change is sudden, it is not a bad idea to check with your doctor. While physiologically breasts function alike, these types are mostly morphological-
As per reports, the chest muscles beneath the breasts and the connective tissue within the breasts support their weight but do not contribute to the size. However, fat makes a significant percentage of breast volume and weight gain or weight loss will likely have an affect on breast shape. The back, shoulder and chest muscles might also affect the projection of the breast. So, yes a good workout can change your breast appearance.
While both men and women have differences in the size of their breasts, for those having tubular breasts, the difference is more obvious. Such breasts might appear elongated, overly droopy, and might have protruding nipples and a large areola (pigmented area). Doctors usually don't associate these breasts with some serious breast problem but in recent years, studies have shown that some people having such breasts tend to suffer from mental health issues.
