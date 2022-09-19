Breast Cancer Scare: Don’t Panic If Your Breast Is Different From That Of Your Friend

While physiologically breasts function alike, these types are mostly morphological

Changes in breast shape and size are common and not always a sign of some underlying health condition. However, it is not a bad idea to check with your doctor once in a while

The fear of developing breast cancer haunts every woman out there. The more the talk on the topic, the more anxiety it causes. Under these circumstances, we look for uniformity in breast shape and size to pacify our concern. Any deviation from your friends' is enough to send you on a fear coaster. However, breasts were never meant to look alike. You must know that a female breast can develop in various shapes and sizes.

Many factors affect your breast shape and size, including a person's genetics, age, body weight and hormones. Studies have shown that even the two breasts of a woman are not completely alike. Most people have a slight breast asymmetry. In most cases, uneven breasts or nipples do not necessarily constitute a medical emergency. However, it is a good idea to know a little about breast diversity.

Your breast has types

Breast development is a vital part of a woman's reproductive cycle. The changes are much more obvious in certain stages of life, puberty, child-bearing years and post-menopause. Changes in breast shape and size are common and are not always a sign of some underlying health condition. However, if the change is sudden, it is not a bad idea to check with your doctor. While physiologically breasts function alike, these types are mostly morphological-

Round breasts will have a uniform appearance with equal fat distribution on the top and bottom. Although not true, they are sometimes referred to as the 'standard' breasts.

Bell-shaped breasts tend to narrow at the top and are denser towards the bottom

Teardrop breasts look more or less similar to bell-shaped breasts, however, they are usually more round and less full at the bottom

Cone-shaped breasts usually slope down towards the nipples (which are usually pointed outwards)

Relaxed breasts have loose or thin breast tissue and even the nipples are not pointed downwards or outwards.

East-West breasts have equal fat distribution on top and bottom but the nipples usually point in opposite directions

Side set breasts are more or less similar to East-West breasts, however, they might move far away from the chest midline

On the contrary, close-set breasts have nearly no space between them

Exercise can also change your breast appearance

As per reports, the chest muscles beneath the breasts and the connective tissue within the breasts support their weight but do not contribute to the size. However, fat makes a significant percentage of breast volume and weight gain or weight loss will likely have an affect on breast shape. The back, shoulder and chest muscles might also affect the projection of the breast. So, yes a good workout can change your breast appearance.

Tubular breasts: Not always a serious concern

While both men and women have differences in the size of their breasts, for those having tubular breasts, the difference is more obvious. Such breasts might appear elongated, overly droopy, and might have protruding nipples and a large areola (pigmented area). Doctors usually don't associate these breasts with some serious breast problem but in recent years, studies have shown that some people having such breasts tend to suffer from mental health issues.