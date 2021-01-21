Recent research has found new evidence about the positive role of androgens commonly thought of as male sex hormones but also found at lower levels in women in breast cancer treatment. In normal breast development estrogen stimulates and androgen inhibits growth at puberty and throughout adult life. Breast cancer initially starts when the cells around the breast begin to grow out of control - abnormally. These outgrown cells then form a tumor - the beginning of the cancer formation. When the tumor forms one can notice either colour change around the chest area (specifically near the nipples or formation of