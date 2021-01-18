Although it is rare men can get breast cancer too. Yes you read it right men can suffer from breast cancer too. What is this condition? Well male breast cancer is rare cancer that forms in the breast tissue of men. Males have a small amount of breast tissue in comparison with females. This can make it easier to detect small lumps but it also means that cancer has less room to grow within the breast. As a result it may spread more quickly to nearby tissues. Breast Cancer In Men - Understanding The Basics Breast cancer starts when cells