The breast cancer awareness month is on and there is more we could do towards saving lives from breast cancer, besides pinning that pink ribbon on our chest. Experts say that only conventional treatment is not adequate to deal with breast cancer that claims maximum lives among women. Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) has become very popular among patients suffering from breast cancer. They are using this form of treatments to get relief from side effects, ease pain and improve quality of life. However, there is something to be cautious about CAM treatment. While these are pretty effective, not all of them are safe. Hence, it is important that you get the consent of your doctor before you start any of these. Here is what you need to know about the different kinds of CAM.

Mind, body and soul therapies: Mind-body practice is a unique approach that attempts to improve your mind’s positive impact on the rest of your body. These practices include art therapy, music therapy, aromatherapy, meditation, yoga, labyrinth walking, reiki and tai chi. These therapies focus on your mind, body and soul using meditative techniques and creative activities that help in enhancing the quality of life.

Special diet: Apart from being on a healthy diet during your breast cancer treatment, ranging from traditional methods to CAM, trying out a special diet may help you replace excessive consumption of anticancer drugs with these specific foods. Your special diet should include fruits, veggies and plant-based foods in double quantity than before and you should clearly avoid foods that are high-fat, salt-cured, smoked and pickled.

Antioxidant supplements: Antioxidants play a potent role in curbing your risk of cancer by protecting your body from the damage caused by free radicals which are molecules that can extensively harm cells. Certain grains, fruits and vegetables are rich with dietary antioxidants like beta carotene, lycopene, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E. These antioxidants can be found in goji berries, wild blue berries, dark chocolate, pecans and kidney beans.

Acupuncture: A traditional Chinese medicine kind, acupuncture can help you get some relief from the symptoms of breast cancer and side effects of treatment. Researches have shown that acupuncture can help you in overcoming fatigue, controlling hot flashes, reducing vomiting and pain and tackling nausea.