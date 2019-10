Breast Cancer is the most common form of cancer in India as per a statistic by Breast Cancer India. It also goes on to say the horrifying rise in the number of cases amongst young generation. The website says ‘25 years back, out of every 100 breast cancer patients, 2% were in 20 to 30 years age group, 7% were in 30 to 40 and so on. 69% of the patients were above 50 years of age. Presently, 4% are in 20 to 30 years age group, 16% are in 30 to 40, 28% are in 40 to 50 age group. So, almost 48% patients are below 50. An increasing number of patients are in the 25 to 40 years of age, and this definitely is a very disturbing trend.’ Adding to these figures, Indian Council for Medical Research reports ‘1.5 lakh new breast cancer cases in India, of which 70,000 succumb every year.’

Aren’t these figures terrifying? Studies also suggest that India bears the one of the largest burdens on its shoulders for breast cancer. What can be done? Experts keep emphasising on the fact that regular screening is required; early diagnosis is crucial in treating breast cancer. However apart from that there are always few lifestyle changes that can prevent the diseases or stop it to grow on you. There are few everyday foods that may put you at an increase risk of breast cancer. On the other hand, there are few that can be beneficial for the body. Read on to know about them.

What not to eat

Dairy

Though, it’s an important dietary need, we are unfortunate to be living in an era when most of the food items are adulterated. This stands true for dairy as well. To meet the growing need of dairy products, specially milk, dairy farmers usually inject cows with hormones that boost the milk production. This has been found to impact the women health putting them at a higher risk of breast cancer.

Fats

We are not talking about good fats here. But saturated fats and trans fats, ones consumed from processed food are linked with breast cancer risk. Avoid packaged ad processed food items like chips, friend food, or cookies. On the other hand, include fruits and vegetables in your diet, these are known to contain good fats that reduces breast cancer risk.

Sweets

It’s surprising that not many in our country know that sugar is the carrier of cancer cells. Therefore, cutting sugar supply can prove to be beneficial for those undergoing cancer treatments. According to a journal, Cancer Causes and Control, women who consume high amount of sugar are 27 per cent higher risk of getting breast cancer than those who consume sugar in controlled manner. The carbohydrates in sugary food forces our body to release more insulin. This insulin encourages cancer cells to grow.

Red Meat

Though, considered good for health, one should be careful while consuming red meat. Cold cuts, preserved and processed red meats have higher amount of salt, fat and preservatives. These can also increase the risk of breast cancer. Avoid these and rely more on freshly cut red eat, if in case you mean to eat it.

What to eat

Cruciferous vegetables

This family of vegetables includes cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and kale and similar green leafy vegetables. High on phytonutrients, these vegetables help in preventing the spread of cancer cells. These also aid in stopping new cancer cells from forming. These phytonutrients also help in estrogen metabolism, high levels of which prove risky for breast cancer.

Olive Oil

If possible, change your cooking oil to olive today. It contains phytonutrients and anti-oxidants that reduces breast cancer risk. One of its anti-oxidants called squalene helps in stopping tumour growth. Unlike other oils, it has more of monounsaturated fats, that’s considered good for maintaining cholesterol levels. These fats do not oxidised in body like other fats. Oxidation increases cancer risk.

Fatty Fish

According to a study published in journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, ‘Women who consumed fish oil supplements had a 32% lower risk of developing breast cancer after 6 years, as compared to non-users.’ The Omega-3 found in fatty fish helps in reducing inflammation in the body. Experts believe that the increased inflammation levels could put women at higher risk of breast cancer.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are great for health. But recent studies have suggested that these can be beneficial for preventing breast cancer too. It’s because tomatoes are rich in anti-oxidants. One of its anti-oxidants—lycopene—helps in prevention of growth of cancer-causing cells. Make sure to add tomatoes in your daily diet, in form of curries or salad, as you like.

Sweet Potatoes

The Journal of the National Cancer Institute’s study, reported that ‘women with the highest levels of beta-carotene in their blood, had a 17% lower risk of developing certain types of breast cancer.’ Sweet potatoes are found to be a great source of beta-carotene, a type of carotenoid. These can help in regulating cancer cell growth, and may also aid in cell repair and defense.