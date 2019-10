October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; this campaign aims to increase awareness about the disease. According to a report by the World Health Organisation, more than 2.1 million women suffer from breast cancer each year, worldwide. The idea of the campaign is to educate people about breast cancer, so that they can opt for treatment. Like any other cancer, treatment of breast cancer does not guarantee a normal life span. Not only does it not guarantee a normal life span, it does not even guarantee a painless life span. Treatment for breast cancer comes with a number of unpleasant side-effects. These side-effects vary from person to person and also depend on the seriousness of your condition. End of treatment does not guarantee that these side-effects would disappear. It can, in fact, stay with you till the very end. You can ask your doctor for medicines that could treat these side-effects, but you must know that these medicines can react with the medicines you are currently on for breast cancer.

HOME REMEDIES FOR TREATMENT SIDE EFFECTS

Most people live with the side-effects and believe that they are part of the disease. Not only is it wrong, it also decreases the standard of living of their remaining life. Common side-effects include fatigue, headache, pain, menopausal symptoms and memory loss. Here are some potential lifestyle changes and natural remedies that can help ease the side-effects of breast cancer treatment.

Home remedies to treat fatigue

There are two ways in which you can treat your fatigue. You can either boost your energy or start to conserve it. For both of them, you will have to follow a plan. The plan includes following a balanced diet and maintaining a proper sleep schedule. According to a study in the National Institute of Health (NIH), patients with breast cancer who followed a nutritious diet were physically healthier. Eating healthy includes eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables, loading up on proteins and consuming high amounts of vitamins. Apart from this, regular exercise for 20 minutes has also shown results in boosting energy. Depending on your condition, you can take up aerobic exercises like walking, cycling, dancing and swimming.

Home remedies to treat insomnia

Insomnia is a common side-effect of breast cancer treatment. The best way to treat insomnia is by maintaining a sleep schedule and building an environment, which induces sleep and rest. You can change your lights, adjust your room temperature, use aromatherapy and limit the outside noise.

This will help you create a perfect sleep environment. According to a study in the NIH, physical activity, such as moderate walking, can also improve your sleep quality.

Home remedies to treat hot flashes

Hot flashes mean a sudden increase in body temperature. According to a study in the NIH, mindfulness training programme can reduce the chances of hot flashes. The idea behind mindfulness training programme is to help the person to be less reactive to different thoughts and feelings. Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) includes yoga and meditation. A 10-minute session of MBSR have been linked with reducing the discomfort felt by patients of breast cancer. Avoid spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol as they can trigger hot flashes.