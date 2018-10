In India, Breast Cancer is rapidly increasing and is becoming more common amongst younger women in the country. The survival rate for Breast Cancer in Indian is as low as 60%. While a mother is breastfeeding her baby, she should also be concerned about the health of her breast. Breastfeeding women are usually aware of how their breasts feel and will generally notice the physical changes in their breasts. It is quite common to find breast lumps during lactation, which might be a sign of worry about Breast Cancer for a mother. However, there is a small but definite chance of women developing Breast Cancer while in the breast feeding phase. But often, there is a delay in evaluation and diagnosis, which can put a mother at a risk of developing advanced Breast Cancer. The good news is that, cancer treatment can be given as effectively to a breast feeding mother as to any other woman. Dr Avinash Deo, Medical Oncologist, SL Raheja Hospitale and Dr Manjiri Mehta, Consultant Gynaecologist, Obstetrician and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi elaborate on it further.

Breast Cancer is caused due to a combination of several factors, thus it is vital for mothers to take tremendous care while breastfeeding, as there may be the signs or risk of breast cancer involved during this phase. While tiredness and sleepless nights during the initial months after childbirth are common, thoughts related to Breast Cancer are rare, especially on a new mother’s mind. During this phase a mother’s body undergoes several changes, so both the mother and the doctor might assume that changes in the breasts are related to breastfeeding only. However, there are slight chances of women developing Breast Cancer while in the breastfeeding phase. But often, there is a delay in evaluation and diagnosis, which can put a mother at a risk of having breast cancer.

One should get screened immediately, if they spot one or more of the following signs:

Lumps: Most of time, it is observed that there are changes in the breast tissue as it accelerates the milk production. A different lump or a “dominant mass” like a palpable breast mass could be a clogged duct, a Cyst or a common malignant tumour, but if all of this does not resolve within some weeks after undergoing a treatment, then you need to undergo a screening test without any delay

Redness: This represents infections like Mastitis (breast swelling) and it doesn’t resolve within few weeks of treatment, one may require imaging and biopsy, as per doctor’s advice. It is vital to take right antibiotics with proper instructions given by your physician. A rare form of Breast Cancer ‘Inflammatory Breast Cancer’ (IBC) can grow and spread quickly, therefore timely diagnosis is very important

Baby refusing to have milk from one breast or bloody milk: This is mainly due to nipple trauma, issues in latching or improper positioning while latching; it is important to consult a certified lactation consultant immediately. But this kind of issue, can rarely present a form of Breast Cancer within the milk conduits

Feeling of something is not right with the breast: If something is not well with your breast and you feel minor pain or discomfort while feeding your baby, one must consult a doctor immediately, as this can turn out to be a serious problem or a sign of Breast Cancer.