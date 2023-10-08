Breast Augmentation: 5 Key Things to Keep in Mind Before Getting Breast Implants

Planning to get a breast augmentation done? Here's what you need to know before getting under the knife.

Recently, a 31-year-old social media influencer from Texas died due to a fungal infection following a breast implant surgery. The mother of three died after traveling to Mexico to undergo surgery and contracted meningitis. It is crucial to address the potential risks associated with such procedures. Despite the ample availability of information about the potential side effects of cosmetic surgeries if not performed under expert guidance, many people opt to visit unrecognized clinics. Breast augmentation can be a personal decision, but informed choices and responsible decisions are essential to ensure one's health and safety. In this article, Dr. Anand K, Chief Consultant Institute of Cosmetology and Cosmetics Surgery, SPARSH Hospital, Bangalore, talks about why it is crucial to consult a reputed doctor before doing Breast Augmentation Surgery.

Breast Augmentation: What to Know Before You Go Under the Knife

In today's world, everyone is cautious about their looks. People often come under the pressure that they need to look good under any circumstances but they often forget that it's their body and they can look the way they want to. Many prefer clinics for low-cost and discounted surgeries without consulting an experienced doctor or knowing whether their body can actually bear the surgery or not which leads to this dangerous outcome. Over the past few years, breast implant surgery has taken a huge leap says Dr. Anand K.

Breast Implantation: Do's

Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind before going under the knife for a breast implant:

Medical Complications

Infections, such as fungal infections, can occur if proper hygiene and post-operative care aren't followed.

Always Consult an Expert Doctor

Expertise always comes with experience. One of the crucial things that should be done after deciding to go through the procedure is to consult a physician and take proper guidance. It is important to ensure that one's body is capable of taking the risk that is associated with the surgery. It is crucial to have a clear idea of what the person has signed up for.

Surgical Risks

Like any surgery, breast implant procedures carry risks such as bleeding, scarring, and anesthesia complications.

Long-Term Maintenance

Implants may require future surgeries for maintenance, replacement, or removal.

Body Image Concerns

Unrealistic expectations or using surgery to address deeper emotional issues can lead to dissatisfaction.

Breast Implantation: Don'ts

Also, never do these before getting a breast implant done.

Rush the Decision

Avoid making hasty choices without adequate research and consideration.

Sacrifice Quality for Cost

If someone wants to do breast implant surgery, ensure that it is done at a reputable hospital or clinic under the guidance of an experienced physician. Opting for low-cost surgery may compromise safety and result in subpar outcomes.

Never Ignore Warning Signs

Any unusual symptoms after surgery, such as infection or severe pain, should not be disregarded.

Disregard Professional Advice

Always follow your surgeon's recommendations for pre-operative and post-operative care.

Important Note From the Doctor

Breast implant surgery can offer benefits to those seeking aesthetic or reconstructive enhancements. However, it is imperative to prioritize safety, health, and responsible decision-making. Research, consultation, and adherence to professional guidance are key to ensuring a positive and safe experience, adds Dr. Anand.

