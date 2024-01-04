Breakthrough Case: Heart Repairs Grow With Child Who Underwent Partial Heart Transplant

For a while now, researchers have been trying to make 'growing' heart valves a reality. It has worked in animals, but has not been accomplished in human beings. This makes this infant's case a breakthrough one.

A groundbreaking surgery was performed on one Owen Monroe when he was 18 days old. The patient made history by becoming the first person in the world to receive a partial heart transplant in 2022. According to a CNN report, his case was even made into a story and shown in an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy', a hit medical drama. Earlier this week, in a study published in the journal 'JAMA', Owen's doctors documented another milestone -- that for the first time, the tissue that was used to fix his heart has grown.

Per the report, when Owen had his first operation, his heart was the size of a strawberry. But now, at 20 months of age, his heart has grown to be the size of an apricot, with the new valves and blood vessels having kept up with his growth. It indicates that unlike most children born with the same defect as his, he may not require any more "risky heart surgeries" throughout his life.

Interestingly, since Owen's surgery, 12 other partial heart transplants have been performed in children; nine of them were done at Duke Health, the hospital that developed the operation. Dr Kathleen Fenton, chief of the Advanced Technologies and Surgery Branch of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute -- who was not involved in this research -- wrote a recent editorial about the potential of partial heart transplants, stating: "Partial heart transplantation has the potential to provide congenital heart surgeons with a procedure that is a safer and more durable alternative to other neonatal and infant valve operations, while at the same time being often easier to do and to teach.

"Research is needed to clarify both the best candidates for the operation and the ideal short- and long-term immunosuppressive needs. It is poised to be a leap forward in the care of a complex group of patients."

Per the CNN report, Owen's parents learned that he had a "serious heart defect" when they went for an ultrasound at his 20th week of development. The baby had a rare birth defect called 'truncus arteriosus'. In healthy people, two major blood vessels come out of the heart: the pulmonary artery sends 'blue' blood depleted of oxygen back to the lungs to pick up more, while the aorta sends oxygen-rich 'red' blood to fuel the entire body.

With truncus arteriosus, these two vessels fuse and it leads to a mix-up of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood. Too much blood flows into a baby's lungs and strains their tiny air sacs. And because the blood is not "well-oxygenated", the baby may appear blue, be in distress, and work harder to breathe properly.

Dr Joseph Turek, chief of pediatric heart surgery at Duke Health and the surgeon who created the partial heart transplant told Owen's parents that instead of a full heart transplant, he could replace the defective parts of the baby's heart with "living vessels and valves from a recently-deceased donor", a procedure he had only previously done five times...on piglets!

If everything went well, Owen would not need any more open-heart surgeries, his parents were told. It was a risky procedure, but a successful one. According to the report, baby Owen still needs medication to suppress his immune system in order to prevent it from rejecting the transplanted parts of his heart; but it is only a low dose.