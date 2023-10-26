Breaking Down Breast Cancer: The Five Alchemies Of Prevention

Tips for prevention.

The likelihood of developing this disease is not determined by a roll of the dice but by the choices we make.

The battle against life-threatening diseases like breast cancer begins with a proactive and preventive approach. Women can wield a set of powerful tools, similar to alchemies, which can potentially change the nature of their health outcomes. These alchemies are the cornerstone of defense against breast cancer and its formidable reach. Dr. Advait Sharma, Chief Medical Officer at Truworth Wellness shares some important points that can help women prevent and fight breast cancer. These aren't random acts but a strategic sequence of lifestyle choices that will empower you to lower the odds of encountering this prevalent medical condition. Simple, conscious decisions related to diet, physical activity, and more can have a profound impact on your breast health.

Self-Examination & Regular Screening

As we move forward, the importance of regular screening and self-examination emerges. Self-breast examination is especially critical for women under 40. For those who are over 40, the cornerstone of early detection lies in an annual mammogram. It's the pivotal juncture that can alter the course of our breast health.

Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight and regular physical activity is the first line of defense. Picture a healthy weight as the armor against breast cancer, with physical activity as its guardian. In contrast, a sedentary lifestyle stands as an unwelcome guest in the preventive fight against breast cancer.

Smoking & Drinking

Some elements are well within our grasp to control such as alcohol consumption and smoking. These habits are akin to the adjustable variables in a complex chemical equation. If these are left unchecked, they act as harmful components that can tilt the balance towards an unhealthy state by spiking levels of estrogen and folic acid, potentially leading to breast cancer. By recognizing our power to control these variables, we can take a significant step in reducing our risk.

Diet

A balanced and nutrient-rich diet, enriched with antioxidants, becomes the body's devoted defender. Include vegetables like leafy greens, cauliflower, cabbage, and broccoli. These contain antioxidants and compounds that can help prevent cancer. Another group of veggies like garlic, onions, and leeks are also on the list because they have nutrients that can help fight cancer. So, if you want to lower your chances of breast cancer, try to eat more of these healthy vegetables in your diet.

Breastfeeding

Lastly, for lactating mothers, breastfeeding practice is not only beneficial for the children's health but also a safeguard for their well-being. It works by reducing a woman's lifetime exposure to estrogen. When a woman is breastfeeding, especially in the first few months after giving birth, her body reduces the production of estrogen. High levels of estrogen over a lifetime can increase the risk of breast cancer. By breastfeeding, women can lower their exposure to this hormone, which in turn can lower their risk of developing breast cancer.''

