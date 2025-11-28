Add The Health Site as a
Preferred Source Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source

Select Language

Brandon Buckingham Health Update: YouTuber Accused Of Faking Hospitalization Amid Reported Tuberculosis, Here’s What We Know

Brandon Buckingham Health Update: The 30-year-old YouTuber shared that the good news was that doctors didn't think he still had tuberculosis, but the bad news was that his heart was still failing and the lungs, liver and kidneys are all still in very rough shape.

Brandon Buckingham Health Update: YouTuber Accused Of Faking Hospitalization Amid Reported Tuberculosis, Here’s What We Know

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : February 27, 2026 8:23 AM IST

Brandon Buckingham, 30, a YouTuber with over 1 million subscribers, is well-known for his documentary videos and street interviews. Amid his ongoing health problems, mainly dealing with Tuberculosis, the 30-year-old is being accused of faking hospitalization in a viral video, after a GoFundMe was launched to raise funding for his treatment.

Brandon Buckingham Health Update

Buckingham has shared on the GoFundMe page, "4 days ago I woke up not knowing where I was completely deaf, my feet were swollen and I was in severe pain." He added that he'd been diagnosed with certain health issues that include "acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure, all things brought on by pneumonia and subsequent sepsis or possibly tuberculosis."

The 30-year-old YouTuber set a $75,000 goal on his GoFundMe page, and at the time of writing, he has raised $312,803. He further shared that the good news was that doctors didn't think he still had tuberculosis, but the bad news was that his heart was still failing and the lungs, liver and kidneys are all still in very rough shape.

Also Read

More News

"I don't know what's going to happen to me, but I know for sure if I do survive, it will be a very long recovery, and I will not be able to provide for my family for at least several months if things go well. A cardiology specialist informed me that I may be on bed rest for 2 to 4 months as I recover from this very scary, life-threatening illness. I will need help with things like my mortgage, utilities, baby supplies and the over 100k in medical bill debt I have racked up while dealing with this nightmare. I also will likely need to be on heart medication the rest of my life," Buckingham said.

Reasons Behind 'Fake' Hospitalization Allegations

The YouTuber was accused of faking hospitalization after a video went viral on the internet in which some wires were apparently unplugged. However, the person behind the camera quickly corrected, noting IV pumps run on batteries.

Amidst death rumours, Buckingham gives a fresh health update by writing on Instagram. He said, "My liver and kidneys have continued improving, and my lungs appear to show positive signs of improvement. Unfortunately despite those positives my heart is still failing. Because of that I am forced to stay in the ICU as the doctors try different medications to get my heart pumping semi normally again."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.

About the Author

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More