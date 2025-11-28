Brandon Buckingham Health Update: YouTuber Accused Of Faking Hospitalization Amid Reported Tuberculosis, Here’s What We Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Brandon Buckingham, 30, a YouTuber with over 1 million subscribers, is well-known for his documentary videos and street interviews. Amid his ongoing health problems, mainly dealing with Tuberculosis, the 30-year-old is being accused of faking hospitalization in a viral video, after a GoFundMe was launched to raise funding for his treatment.
Buckingham has shared on the GoFundMe page, "4 days ago I woke up not knowing where I was completely deaf, my feet were swollen and I was in severe pain." He added that he'd been diagnosed with certain health issues that include "acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure, all things brought on by pneumonia and subsequent sepsis or possibly tuberculosis."
I almost died and I need your help - I don't like to ask you guys for anything but I am in a dire situation and this is my only option. I've created a GoFundMe to help my family and I in this trying time - god bless everyone who has sent kind messages I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/t3ZWLqzAOo
brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 22, 2025
The 30-year-old YouTuber set a $75,000 goal on his GoFundMe page, and at the time of writing, he has raised $312,803. He further shared that the good news was that doctors didn't think he still had tuberculosis, but the bad news was that his heart was still failing and the lungs, liver and kidneys are all still in very rough shape.
"I don't know what's going to happen to me, but I know for sure if I do survive, it will be a very long recovery, and I will not be able to provide for my family for at least several months if things go well. A cardiology specialist informed me that I may be on bed rest for 2 to 4 months as I recover from this very scary, life-threatening illness. I will need help with things like my mortgage, utilities, baby supplies and the over 100k in medical bill debt I have racked up while dealing with this nightmare. I also will likely need to be on heart medication the rest of my life," Buckingham said.
Are there any lefty streamers with an IQ over 60?
Those are IV pumps which have batteries, but weren't in use anyway. No admin sets are connected to his IV ports. The "blue wire" is an O2 tube for his nasal cannula, which would be connected to a port in the wall off camera. https://t.co/ELjeZ0pTsx Vito Brevis (@VitoBrevis) November 27, 2025
The YouTuber was accused of faking hospitalization after a video went viral on the internet in which some wires were apparently unplugged. However, the person behind the camera quickly corrected, noting IV pumps run on batteries.
Amidst death rumours, Buckingham gives a fresh health update by writing on Instagram. He said, "My liver and kidneys have continued improving, and my lungs appear to show positive signs of improvement. Unfortunately despite those positives my heart is still failing. Because of that I am forced to stay in the ICU as the doctors try different medications to get my heart pumping semi normally again."
