Brandon Buckingham Health Update: YouTuber Accused Of Faking Hospitalization Amid Reported Tuberculosis, Here’s What We Know

Brandon Buckingham, 30, a YouTuber with over 1 million subscribers, is well-known for his documentary videos and street interviews. Amid his ongoing health problems, mainly dealing with Tuberculosis, the 30-year-old is being accused of faking hospitalization in a viral video, after a GoFundMe was launched to raise funding for his treatment.

Brandon Buckingham Health Update

Buckingham has shared on the GoFundMe page, "4 days ago I woke up not knowing where I was completely deaf, my feet were swollen and I was in severe pain." He added that he'd been diagnosed with certain health issues that include "acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure, all things brought on by pneumonia and subsequent sepsis or possibly tuberculosis."

I almost died and I need your help - I don't like to ask you guys for anything but I am in a dire situation and this is my only option. I've created a GoFundMe to help my family and I in this trying time - god bless everyone who has sent kind messages I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/t3ZWLqzAOo brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 22, 2025

The 30-year-old YouTuber set a $75,000 goal on his GoFundMe page, and at the time of writing, he has raised $312,803. He further shared that the good news was that doctors didn't think he still had tuberculosis, but the bad news was that his heart was still failing and the lungs, liver and kidneys are all still in very rough shape.

"I don't know what's going to happen to me, but I know for sure if I do survive, it will be a very long recovery, and I will not be able to provide for my family for at least several months if things go well. A cardiology specialist informed me that I may be on bed rest for 2 to 4 months as I recover from this very scary, life-threatening illness. I will need help with things like my mortgage, utilities, baby supplies and the over 100k in medical bill debt I have racked up while dealing with this nightmare. I also will likely need to be on heart medication the rest of my life," Buckingham said.