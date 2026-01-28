Brandi Glanville Shares Rare Health Update After Claiming Parasite Disfigured Her Face: What We Know So Far

The television personality first opened up about her health issues in July 2024, when Brandi Glanville noted that she wanted to sue the Bravo network due to her facial disfigurement.

Brandi Glanville, 53, who had a difficult two years, dealing with a mysterious medical condition that has caused facial disfigurement, shared a rare health update on January 27. The television personality candidly opens up about attending the screening of the documentary 'Side Effects May Include: The Hidden Costs of Prescription Drugs', produced by Rachel Strauss at Kemo Sabe in Park City, Utah.

Brandi Glanville Health Update

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a picture of her alongside her plastic surgeon, who helped her get ready for the event. Brandi Glanville wrote, "Thank you Dr. Nicholas Nikolov, for the amazing CellSound and for preparing me for the Sundance Film Festival and looking forward PBM Princess movie event at Kemo Sabe."

In the caption, the television personality alluded to having undergone a CellSound, also known as Very Intense Pressure Pulse (VIPP), which is a procedure that uses Regenerative Ultrasound and ElectroSonic Resonance to lift lax skin, add volume and reduce fat, all with zero downtime.

The television personality first opened up about her health issues in July 2024, when Brandi Glanville noted that she wanted to sue the Bravo network due to her facial disfigurement. At the time, she wrote via X (previously Twitter), "This stress has ruined my health. I have uncontrollable stress-induced angioedema. I haven't worked for a year. I'm too depressed to do my podcast and too swollen for cameo "

The 53-year-old star revealed in the past that she found out about angioedema (a condition that makes her face swell up so much that she's unable to talk or taste food) after she often experienced "anaphylactic shock constantly". Describing a moment when she experienced a tragic symptom of angioedema, Brandi Glanville said, "I was on the phone with Andy Cohen... and I was just given some very disappointing news and I couldn't take it. The stress just, my eyes swelled shut, my hands [blew up]. I laid down before I fell down, but an ambulance came and I spent two days in the hospital, trying to figure out what's wrong."

What Is Stress Induced Angioedema?

Angioedema is a reaction similar to hives that can cause swelling in the deep layers of skin, often around the face and lips. This medical condition can appear with hives or alone, according to Mayo Clinic. Angioedema are generally harmless, leaves no lasting marks and it clears up within a few days with proper treatment. However, it can be life-threatening if swelling of the tongue or the throat blocks the airway.

Symptoms Of Angioedema

According to Mayo Clinic, some of the common symptoms of angioedema include welts that form in minutes to hours, swelling around the eyes, cheeks or lips and mild pain with warmth in the affected areas. It states, "If you think your hives or angioedema was caused by a known allergy to food or a medication, your symptoms may be an early sign of an anaphylactic reaction. Seek emergency care if you feel your tongue, lips, mouth or throat swelling or if you're having trouble breathing."