Brain's waste-clearing system may be driving chronic fatigue syndrome, study finds

Researchers have identified a possible link between impaired brain waste clearance and chronic fatigue syndrome, raising new questions about what may trigger persistent exhaustion.

Brain Health.

According to a new study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, a so-called "waste disposal system" in the brain may be a very important aspect of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), also called myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS). The research led by scientists from Griffith University in Australia, found evidence of impaired glymphatic function in people with ME/CFS the brain's natural cleaning system which removes toxins and waste products. The results may provide a biological basis for the symptoms that impact millions of people around the world including extreme fatigue, brain fog and sleep disturbances.

What is this "glymphatic system"?

Glymphatic system is a newly discovered network believed to eliminate waste and toxins from the brain. According to researchers this cleaning process occurs mostly during sleep when cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flows through the narrow spaces that surround the blood vessels while removing dead cells and toxins.

Over the past few years, scientists have associated disruptions in this system with neurological problems like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and loss of memory. Interestingly these latest findings are the first to explore if similar dysfunction can happen in those affected by ME/CFS.

Process of the examination

The study included brain scans of 31 people with the diagnosis of ME/CFS and 27 healthy individuals. Researchers used an MRI technique that is non-invasive instead of injecting tracers into cerebrospinal fluid to estimate the glymphatic function. Later the team measured how cerebrospinal fluid diffuses into the very small channels around the small blood vessels in the brain. This strategy has been applied to several neurological diseases for investigating glymphatic alterations. The findings revealed that people with ME/CFS had impaired glymphatic function especially in the right hemisphere of their brains.

What did the study find?

Researchers found that the degree of glymphatic dysfunction appeared to correlate with symptom severity. Patients who had more severe sleep disturbances and trouble concentrating were found to have more significant impairment of waste clearance in the right side of the brain often described as 'brain fog'.

Lead author of the study, Neuroimmunologist Kiran Thapaliya, said, "This study is the first to demonstrate impaired glymphatic function in ME/CFS using MRI, providing a mechanistic explanation for the inflammatory changes reported by other Australian and international teams. This suggests that dysfunction in the brain's natural cleaning system may be a key driver of this condition."

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Importance of the findings

For years, people with ME/CFS have suffered from stigma and the absence of a clear biological understanding of the disease, as well as the lack of treatment. The new findings come on top of a number of other studies that is beginning to suggest that the condition is not just psychological, but has measurable biological changes.

With an inability to effectively clear toxic waste products from the brain, the researchers say it could be linked to inflammation in the central nervous system and trigger neurological symptoms related to chronic fatigue syndrome.

Although the results are preliminary and additional research is needed the study represents a promising avenue of exploration for understanding ME/CFS. The researchers hope to use the brain's waste-removal system to develop improved diagnostic tools and targeted treatments for a disease with no known cure one day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider.