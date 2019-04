With the advancement of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) has brought about significant developments in the field of healthcare among others. Recently, scientists have found a new success in the realm of AI health technology. They have come up with a novel AI technique for the analysis of brain tumours. This opens up the possibility of developing more effective treatment for tumours. According to the study published in The Lancet Oncology, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning methods, that are carefully trained on MRI, are more reliable and precise compared to already established radiological methods in the treatment of gliomas.” Glioma is one of the most common and malignant tumours of the brain and spinal cord.

Treating glioma tumours is a challenge because they are neither completely removable by surgery, nor is chemotherapy or radiotherapy sufficiently effective against them. So, it is imperative to come up with different treatment modalities for this condition that yield better success rates. Scientists are hopeful that this new technology will go a long way in achieving that.

Brain tumour–the very name sends chills down our spine. Doesn’t it? Well, Indian facts and figures about this condition only justify our reaction. In India, around 28,142 new brain tumour cases get reported annually, says a Globocan 2018 report, issued by the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC). In case of any fatal disease like brain tumour, the least that we can do is being aware and taking timely action. Here is a low-down on the common types of brain tumour and the currently available treatment options.

BRAIN TUMOURS DECODED

Also known as intracranial tumour, brain tumour is basically a mass of abnormally multiplied cells in your brain. Some of the brain tumours are benign whereas some are malignant, that is, cancerous. Though the exact cause of this disease is still unknown to the doctors, they believe that prolonged exposure to chemicals and pesticides, inherited neurofibromatosis (genetic disorder of the nervous system), or cancer in any other part of the body can potentially cause brain tumours. The other risk factors include family history and ionizing radiation.

In this condition, the mass of abnormal cells destroys the normal tissues causing symptoms like headaches, seizures, weakness in one side of body, stumbling, vision problem, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

COMMON TYPES OF BRAIN TUMOUR

There are more than 100 types of brain tumours categorised into benign and malignant. Benign brain tumours are not cancerous and rarely spread to the nearby tissues. They become a threat to your life only when they put pressure on a certain brain area. This means that location of benign tumour decides how dangerous it is. Malignant brain tumours, on the other hand, grow at a fast pace and spread to other tissues as well.

Gliomas

These are malignant tumours that originate in the glial cells. Glial cells are the glue-like cells around the nerve cells. There are three types of gliomas categorised on the basis of the type of glial cell that is responsible for the tumour. The gene type of the tumour is also a deciding factor while it comes to classification. This condition can be fatal depending on the tumour’s location and growth rate. Gliomas manifest themselves through headache, body balance issues, vision problems, nausea, seizure, memory loss, speech troubles, etc. The line of treatment varies on the basis of the type of glioma. Broadly speaking, the treatment modality includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy.

Pituitary adenomas

Pituitary adenoma is a benign tumour that majorly affects people between the age group of 30 and 40. It occurs in the pituitary gland present at the base of the brain. This gland is responsible for the production of various important hormones like growth hormone, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and oxytocin. Pituitary adenoma affects the formation of these hormones causing symptoms like headaches and vision loss.

Glioblastoma multiforme

Glioblastoma multiforme is the most common type of malignant brain tumour in adults. Made up of the astrocyte cells (the start-shaped cells that control the transmission of electrical impulses in the brain) and some dead cells, it can affect any part of the brain. But commonly, it affects the cerebrum. The symptoms of this condition include troubled thinking, vomiting, blurred vision, constant headache, difficulty speaking, and seizures. Glioblastoma multiforme more men than women.

Medulloblastoma

Most frequent in children, medulloblastoma, a malignant tumour, occurs in the cerebellum part of the brain that is responsible for functions like body movement, coordination, and balance. It spreads to other parts of the body through the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is known as a type of embryonal tumour as it forms in the embryonic cells in your brain. If you are suffering from this brain tumour, you will experience symptoms including double vision, trouble in walking, dizziness, headache, and poor coordination.

LINE OF TREATMENT

Brain tumours are generally diagnosed through MRI, CT scan, neurological exams, and biopsy. The treatment depends on the type and location of the tumour. However, the most common modalities used are surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Surgery

If your tumour can be reached without harming the nearby parts, your doctor recommends surgical intervention. During the surgery, a neurosurgeon cuts a section of the skull called bone flap in order to access to the inner part of the brain and tumour. Sometimes, when the tumour occurs in a brain part that is difficult to access, only few parts of the tumour are removed to avoid further complications. The residual parts are removed with the help of radiation. Some of the technologies that have helped surgeons to precisely locate the tumour and remove it without affecting surrounding brain areas are intra-operative imaging, and functional brain mapping.

Radiation therapy

This treatment option involves controlled high-energy rays to remove brain tumours. These rays basically damage the DNA of the tumour cells. The effects of this technique are not visible instantly. Malignant tumours respond quickly to radiations, whereas benign tumours take around a month’s time to show effects of this therapy. Doctors deliver radiation either externally or internally. For the internal delivery of radiation, they perform craniotomy, a type of surgery, and remove some part of the tumour. For the tumours near the vital parts of the brain, they place radioactive implants inside the empty tumour cavity. This doesn’t harm the healthy tissues inside and only destroys the malignant cells.

Chemotherapy

This treatment option aims at interfering with the cell division of tumour cells. Chemotherapy can also affect the normal cells. But these cells are more capable of repairing themselves compared to the tumour cells. Chemotherapy drugs are administered at intervals. This allows the patient’s body to rebuild the healthy cells. Drugs are taken by the patients either orally or through a semi-conductor placed inside the tumour surgically. Some of the common side effects of this therapy include low blood count, nausea, fatigue, infections, constipation, and headaches.