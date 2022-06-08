World Brain Tumour Day 2022: Headache, Visual Disturbances Could Be Signs Of An Existing Tumour

Brain tumours can be treated safely if diagnosed timely and at early stages, says an expert on the occasion of World Brain Tumour Day.

A brain tumour is a mass growth of abnormal cells in the brain. Various types of brain tumours exist. Some are noncancerous and some are cancerous. It can begin in the brain or cancer can begin in other parts of the body and then spread to the brain as secondary brain tumours. World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 to spread awareness and educate people about brain tumours.

"If diagnosed timely and at early stages, brain tumours can be treated safely can be treated safely," Dr Ashish Gupta, Director Neuro Surgery and Spine Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, reminded people on the occasion of World Brain Tumour Day.

He added that recognizing the early symptoms of brain tumour is the key for better treatment outcomes.

Early symptoms of brain tumour

Brain tumors affect all age groups right from newborns, children, teenagers, parents, mid age and elderly people. "About 40 percent of tumors start in other parts of body and then extend to brain. While two-third of primary brain tumors grow slowly about one third behave more aggressively," said Dr. Amit Kapoor, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai.

Brain tumors present as localised weakness or loss of function or generalised altered brain function due to increased pressure in cranial cavity. Tumours irritating brain surfaces present as seizures. Common primary brain tumours include gliomas, meningiomas, pitutary adenomas and schwanommas.

According to Dr Gupta cautioned that a headache, vomiting, weakness of limbs, visual disturbances can be possible symptoms of an existing tumour or the formation of a new tumour,

If you notice these early symptoms of brain tumours, act immediately to consult a neurosurgeon, he advised.

Treatment of brain tumours improving gradually

Today with the advancement in neuro diagnosis and complex surgical procedures, patients need to do away with the taboos of treatment related complexities and outcomes, Dr Gupta noted.

He reiterated that brain tumours if diagnosed at early stages can be treated safely.

"Modalities of disease investigation today help in achieving great precision in the diagnosis and hence the treatment outcomes for the benign and malignant tumours are improving gradually. With a mix of multidisciplinary approach, advanced surgical techniques, radiotherapy and chemotherapy achieving positive results have become possible. As a result, patients should be aware towards their health and take timely action towards getting their symptoms diagnosed," Dr Gupta added.

Talking of how brain tumors are managed, Dr. Kapoor said, "Some brain tumors like pituitary tumors respond well to medications and are managed accordingly. However, surgery is the most common way if managing these tumors for it helps in various ways like immediate removal of pressure on the brain, getting tissue for diagnosis and rapid recovery of brain function relative to other treatment modalities."

"With improving techniques, minimising handling of brain tissue is possible and thus surgery has become much safer than before. Minimally invasive brain surgery is a less invasive approach than craniotomy, a traditional surgery. It is a keyhole and endoscopic surgery which can be done to treat most brain and skull tumors," he added.

Other modalities include radiation which is used to delay or slow down tumor growth. "With better delivery systems we have moved from whole brain radiation to focussed radiation minimising damage to normal brain tissue," Dr. Kapoor elaborated.

Summing up, Dr. Kapoor stated that brain tumors are formidable adversary and they need to be treated with respect. "Managing brain tumors is a team work in which medical caregivers, patient and family members are equal stakeholders," he said.

World Brain Tumour Day is celebrated on 8th of June every year since 2000. It is observed for raising awareness and as a tribute to all brain tumor patients and their families.