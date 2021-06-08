Today, we are all suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But individuals with chronic health conditions have extra concerns as the pandemic has interrupted their ongoing treatment. For example, many patients with brain tumours are suffering due to lack of timely intervention. The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection and unavailability of the logistics for patients to reach multispecialty hospitals, which are equipped with the best of facilities ideally needed to treat such cases, are some of the causes for delay in seeking attention. If and when these patients develop the COVID infection, it may be harmful to operate during the period of infection as the complication of COVID could increase and be fatal too (especially if the surgery needed is through the nose as in some cases of tumours like pituitary tumours). As we observe the World Brain Tumour Day 2021, Dr. Anandh Balasubramaniam, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, joins us to explain the pros and cons of delaying brain tumour surgery during the pandemic, as well as the best methods for brain tumour treatment. Also Read - Treatment of brain tumour: Researchers perform 3D biopsies of glioblastoma

Delaying surgery may result in progression of tumours

Since brain tumour surgeries are sometimes very critical and may need postoperative ICU care with ventilation for a longer period of time, there may be hesitancy on the part of doctors to undertake major surgeries during this period due to lack of ICU beds and ventilators (which are already in great demand for COVID patients). So, in more ways than one, the brain tumour patients are not getting timely care as needed. Also Read - Olympian shuttler Dipankar Bhattacharjee diagnosed with a brain tumour; What you need to know

If the tumour is benign (non-cancerous) there is no harm in waiting for a few months till the situation is suitable and safe for such hospital admissions and surgeries. If the tumour is malignant (cancerous), waiting may result in further progression of the tumour and perhaps make it untreatable at a later stage. Some benign tumours pressing on nerves (vision nerves by pituitary tumour) or spinal cord and causing loss of function too may need to be attended early to preserve important function. One needs to weigh the pros and cons of immediate surgery in the given circumstances with attendant risks involved versus delayed surgery after a few weeks to even months risking growth of the tumour. The decision needs to be taken with due diligence and in discussion with the patients and their relatives or caregivers with an individualized approach. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2020: Know all about meningioma

If surgery is likely to be delayed due to the pandemic situation, some cases may be amenable to direct treatment with radiation and such options need to be discussed and availed as soon as possible. For example, the Stereotactic Radiosurgery in a vestibular schwannoma, which is a benign tumour that arises from the neurilemma sheath of the auditory vestibular nerve, also known as the eighth cranial nerve which transmits sound and equilibrium (balance) information from the inner ear to our brain.

Post-operative treatments like radiation and chemotherapy that are needed also become difficult to administer in the current scenario where patients may have to stay in different cities closer to a hospital for prolonged treatment for over 6 to 8 weeks. Where the treatment can be postponed, it can be considered suitably, or referred to a centre near their home, as per availability. Giving chemotherapy also lowers the immunity of these patients and makes them susceptible to infections. These considerations too need to be kept in mind and extra precautions need to be observed by the patient and relatives to keep more trouble at bay.

One should not postpone regular checkups, at all costs

Some tumour patients who have already undergone treatment and are under follow-up care are also facing the difficulty of timely follow-up consultations that need to be done. Some are skipping yearly investigations that need to be done to check that the disease is under control, as they are unable to travel or visit a hospital in the present scenario. Thankfully, technology is helping with telemedicine where patients can contact their specialists online and take expert advice. A few patients are also getting the scans needed closer to their homes and consulting the status with their doctors online. At all costs one should not postpone regular checkups due to this pandemic, and should reach out to their doctor online or telephonically and get the much needed expert advice as feasible. Neglect can lead to harm later.

Brain tumours in kids: Symptoms to watch out for

Brain tumours are common tumours in children and less common in adults and they could be benign (ordinary tumours or non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous). They usually are silent till they grow in size to produce increased pressure symptoms with complaints of headache and vomiting which is most likely during early morning hours, and with progressive worsening in severity, along with visual blurring, with vomiting eventually help in relieving the headaches.

Some tumours next to important nerves can cause weakness of the action of the particular nerve and result in diminished function of a particular part of the body – like eye movement, visual impairment, face muscle movement, hearing loss, swallowing difficulty, weakness of hands or legs, difficulty in walking, seizures, etc.

In young children, there could be an abnormal increase in size of the head, apart from loss of function.

Now, some brain tumours can be cured without surgery

These days due to increased awareness and availability of medical services, tumours are detected early and in large numbers. Due to advances in technology and understanding of the disease, the treatment methods have also become safer, minimally invasive and more effective than ever before. Some tumours which were considered inoperable can be safely operated upon now, some can even be cured without surgery.

MRI scan is usually the gold standard investigation of choice to localise and characterise brain tumours, both for diagnosis and treatment planning. MRI is also the gold standard for assessing treatment with surgery or radiotherapy/chemotherapy as the case may be. Higher field magnets give more critical valuable information not only of the tumour but also of the functioning areas in the brain that need to be preserved for normal function.

3T intraoperative MRI revolutionizes surgery

3T intraoperative MRI (iMRI) is a revolutionary technology for neurosurgery, especially for brain tumour surgeries. The most advanced 3T intraoperative MRI helps doctors to do neurosurgeries safely as well as accurately.

Yashoda Hospitals is the first hospital in India with a 3T intraoperative MRI. Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging or IMRI is used by neurosurgeons to visualize the patient’s brain during surgery without the need to move the patient out of the operation theatre. This cutting-edge technology helps to create accurate pictures of the brain that guide the neurosurgeons to remove tumours of the brain and other abnormalities during operation in a single setting. Intra operative imaging with ultrasound, or Intra op MRI have become invaluable in improving the efficacy and safety of the surgery in most tumour surgeries thereby improving the outcomes and avoiding unnecessary second treatments.

Methods of treatment may include surgery and excision, with post-operative radiotherapy and chemotherapy as needed. Some tumours can be directly treated with Stereotactic Radiotherapy without open surgery. Surgery can be endoscopic or minimally invasive as required with the use of microscope for better visibility. Newer anaesthetic techniques with the ability to operate with a patient being awake but without pain, to monitor the neurological functions like hand and leg movement or speech can be done safely and effectively these days. This also includes intraoperative neurophysiology monitoring and stimulation to preserve function.

Note: World Brain Tumour Day is celebrated on June 8 every year to raise awareness and educate people about the brain tumour. The German Brain Tumour Association initiated this international commemoration day in the year 2000 as a tribute to all brain tumour patients and their families.