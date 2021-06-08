Today we are all suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But individuals with chronic health conditions have extra concerns as the pandemic has interrupted their ongoing treatment. For example many patients with brain tumours are suffering due to lack of timely intervention. The fear of contracting COVID-19 infection and unavailability of the logistics for patients to reach multispecialty hospitals which are equipped with the best of facilities ideally needed to treat such cases are some of the causes for delay in seeking attention. If and when these patients develop the COVID infection it may be harmful to operate during the