Only about one-third of brain tumours are known to be cancerous. But whether they are cancerous or not, brain tumours can impair brain function if they grow large and lead to health complications. So, it is important to learn about this condition and treatment options available today. To create awareness about brain tumour and help people suffering from it deal with it in a better and more effective way, World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on June 8. The German Brain Tumour Association (Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V.) started this international commemoration day in 2000 as a tribute to all brain tumour patients and their families. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day on 8th June: Know the early warning signs of this condition

Since then, World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on June 8 across the world with various events and programmes. As we take part in this global activity to raise awareness about brain tumour, we have made an effort to educate our readers about the various methods of treatment available today to deal with this condition. Before we talk about the treatment, let’s understand the causes and symptoms of the condition. Also Read - Ebola virus is a new ally in fight against deadly brain tumours

Brain Tumour: Causes and risk factors

A brain tumour occurs due to abnormal growth of cells in or around the brain. Tumours that develop in the brain are called primary tumours, while those that spread to the brain after forming in a different part of the body are called secondary tumours or metastatic tumours. Brain tumours can be malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous). Most of the brain tumours are non-cancerous and only about one-third of brain tumours are cancerous. But even non-cancerous can impair brain function if they grow large enough to create pressure on surrounding nerves, blood vessels and tissue. Also Read - World Brain Tumour Day 2019: The headache that refuses to go

According to doctors, mutations or defects in genes may cause cells in the brain to grow uncontrollably, leading to development of a tumour. While the cause of most brain tumours is not known, there are certain factors that may raise your risk of developing the condition. These include:

Age – Although people of any age can develop a brain tumour, it is more common in children and older adults.

Gender – Men are more likely than women to develop a brain tumour.

Family history – About 5% of brain tumours are linked to hereditary genetic factors or conditions

Exposure to radiation – This is the only well-known environmental cause of brain tumours. Those who are exposed to large amounts of radiation from X-rays or previous cancer treatment may be at higher risk of developing brain tumour.

Symptoms of brain tumour

The symptoms may vary depending on the part of the brain the tumours begin. Some common symptoms include headaches, vomiting, seizures, problems with hearing, vision or speech, confusion, unusual sleepiness, mental changes, difficulty in walking, etc.

Diagnosis and treatment

Most brain tumours are diagnosed only after symptoms appear. There are many tests to diagnose a brain tumour. Generally, doctors start with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Once MRI shows that there is a tumour in the brain, the doctor will take a small sample of tissue for testing in a laboratory. This procedure is called a biopsy. Additional tests will be done to learn more about the tumour LIKE CT scan, PET-CT scan, EEG, Myelogram, etc. However, not all tests will be used for every person.

Treatment for brain tumour depends on a number of factors such as the type, size and position of the tumour as well as the patient’s age and general health. In addition, treatment methods and schedules differ for children and adults. Brain tumours are usually treated with –

Surgery: A neurosurgeon will make an opening in the skull to remove the entire tumour or part of it. This operation is called a craniotomy.

Radiotherapy: Also called radiotherapy, it is used when surgery is not possible. In this method, doctors use high-powered rays to damage cancer cells and stop them from growing.

Chemotherapy: This involves use of one drug or a combination to kill cancer cells. Usually, the drugs are given orally or by injecting into a blood vessel or muscle. The drugs are also injected into the cerebrospinal fluid – this process is called intrathecal chemotherapy.

Before starting the treatment, patients are usually given steroids, drugs that relieve swelling or edema. Some may require anticonvulsant medicine to prevent or control seizures. In case of hydrocephalus, accumulation of excess cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) collects in the brain’s ventricles, a ventricular peritoneal shunt may be used to drain the fluid.