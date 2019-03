Turns out that a new gene can be blamed now for breast cancer. According to a study published by the British Journal of Cancer, this gene, known as CBX2, was the most active in a subset of breast cancer patients. However, experts are of the opinion that further research is required to reach a definitive conclusion. “CBX2 is probably related to a many other cancers. But you cannot specifically attribute it to breast cancer yet. You need more evidence to say conclusively that over expression of CBX2 leads to breast tumour malignancy,” says Dr. Amit Bhargava, Director, Medical Oncology, Nayati Healthcare. “Currently, what we have found is that there is a high correlation between breast tumour malignancy and mutations in BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes. Almost 80 per cent of women who harbour mutation in these genes invariably develop breast or ovarian cancer,” says. Dr. Bhargava.

The cause of breast cancer can one or more or a combination of many factors including genetic predisposition, lifestyle issues and environmental factors. Whatever the trigger be, breast cancer, like any other fatal disease, is a life changing experience for anyone suffering from the condition. Undergoing treatment for this condition, which includes breast surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and oral drugs, demands a lot of patience, courage and self-care. Here are expert- and research-backed suggestions that will make your life a lot easier while undergoing breast cancer treatment.

KEEP YOUR WEIGHT IN CHECK

A research cited in the journal Nutrition and Cancer concluded that breast cancer patients had a greater chance of gaining weight than people suffering from any other form of malignancy. “Obesity is one of the major risk factors of breast cancer and it can increase your chances of relapse,” says Dr. Bhargava. According to experts in the field, 80 per cent of all breast tumours are triggered by the hormone oestrogen, which is mostly stored in the fat tissues. That is how putting on those extra kilos increases the possibility of breast cancer recurrence. So keeping your weight under control is extremely essential if you are suffering from breast cancer.

Limit your carbohydrate intake: “Restriction of carb intake is one of the quickest ways to lose weight. While it’s not a complete no-no, but we always suggest women with weight issues to have this nutrient in moderation,” says Dr. Bhargava.

Start working out: Do not get into the couch potato mode after your surgery. While it’s true that the side effects of the surgery and post-surgery chemotherapy may lead to fatigue, and other incapacitating symptoms, you must exercise to ensure that your weight is under control. This will reduce the risk of recurrence. “You should start with mild to moderate exercise after the surgery and during chemotherapy. A brisk walk, or a treadmill workout or a yoga session including breathing exercises should be good enough. However, you should avoid weight-bearing workouts. Weight lifting is a complete no-no especially for patients who have undergone lymph node removal in their armpits. Heavy exercises may lead their arm to swell up,” says Dr. Bhargava. He also suggests patients undergoing breast cancer treatment to avoid going to overcrowded gyms. “There they may easily contract infection from their gym mates, as their immunity is compromised. Outdoor or home workouts are more preferable for them,” he adds.

FIGHT THE SIDE EFFECTS OF CHEMOTHERAPY

Though everyone experiences the side effects of chemotherapy, the reaction to this therapy varies from person to person. “During chemotherapy, we tell our patients to have a balanced diet high in protein. Protein helps them combat the side effects well,” says Dr. Bhargava. Here are ways to deal with the most common physical symptoms of this treatment regimen.

Loss of appetite: As you exercise, you lose calories. This, in turn stimulates hunger. This is one of the best ways to battle loss of appetite. “Also, staying on an empty stomach for long may lead to gastritis, which also kills takes away your desire to eat. So, eat small meals at an interval of two hours,” suggests Dr. Bhargava. Also, one should avoid spicy food during chemotherapy as it induces acid production in the stomach. This may cause you to vomit and take a toll on your appetite. “In case of acidity, I always advise my patients to have a bowl of vanilla ice cream if they are not diabetic. It gives them calories while taking care of the digestive issue,” he says.

Nausea: Ginger and cool foods like ice cream may help quell your tendency to puke. “Cold milk could also be a solution. However, if nothing works, we suggest anti-nausea drugs,” says Dr. Bhargava.

Mouth ulcers: There are two types of mouth ulcers that chemotherapy patients may experience: Fungal and non-fungal. Consult your doctor for suggestions. He may suggest anti-fungal drugs for fungal sores while for those not related to fungal infections, he may prescribe steroid mouth gargles. In order to promote healing, avoid spicy and hot foods and make sure that your mouth is hydrated. Drink a lot of fluids throughout the day.

Constipation: This is another common side effect of chemotherapy. The solution lies in drinking a lot of water and including plenty of fluids and fibre in your diet. “Vegetables, freshly cut fruits and otameal are good sources of fibre,” says Dr. Bhargava. Exercise can also stimulate bowel movement.

Diarrhoea: In case of diarrhoea, you must avoid oily foods, caffeine, sugar-aden foods raw vegetables and fruit skin. Stick to a light diet that is easy on the stomach.

GIVE UP SMOKING AND ALCOHOL

The chemicals released during smoking can slow down your recovery from surgery. They also rev up the chance of breast cancer cells marching to your lungs. “They can induce gene mutations that can lead to the recurrence of cancer,” says Dr. Bhargava. Moreover, tobacco may intensify chemotherapy symptoms like loss of appetite. “It can also weaken your immunity and predispose you to head and neck infections which may be quite lethal during chemotherapy,” says Dr. Bhargava. Alcohol is also known to increase the risk of cancer recurrence. So it is best to give it up altogether. “But if you must, then maintain abstinence for at least six months after chemotherapy,” says Dr. Bhargava. However, one should not touch alcohol during chemotherapy. “Even if you start drinking again, follow moderation. The quantity shouldn’t be more than one glass of wine a day,” says Dr. Bhargava. However, there are studies that have associated alcohol (any amount of it) with seven types of malignancies.

GO FOR LOW GLYCAEMIC-INDEX (GI) FOODS

Foods that are digested at a slow pace resulting in minimum rise in your blood sugar levels are known as low glycaemic index foods. “The treatment of breast cancer may in some cases increase the blood sugar levels of breast cancer patients due to the use of steroids. Low GI foods will be helpful for them,” says Dr. Bhargava. Egg whites, soya, mushrooms, oatmeals and vegetables are examples of low GI foods while sugar-loaded foods are high in GI.