Getting rid of breast cancer cells does not ensure that the disease won’t spread to the brain. A study by City of Hope researchers have explained why? They have found that breast cancer cells disguise themselves as neurons allowing them to hide from the immune system cross the blood-brain barrier and begin to form ultimately-deadly brain tumors years after initial diagnosis. Rahul Jandial a City of Hope neurosurgeon who led the study wanted to explore how breast cancer cells cross the blood-brain barrier a separation of the blood circulating in the body from fluid in the brain without being destroyed