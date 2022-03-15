Experiencing A Severe Headache? It Could Be A Sign Of Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome

Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome is a rare hereditary condition characterized by the formation of tumours and cysts in multiple organs, including the brain.

Mitasha Agarwal, a 36-year-old woman from Mumbai suddenly experienced a severe headache while doing household chores. Initially she dismissed it just by taking painkillers at home. But it became a common occurrence on a daily basis, and her health deteriorated further. She was unsteady and could not balance herself and required help for all daily activities. The pain became unbearable, and she was admitted to a hospital. She underwent an MRI brain, which confirmed the presence of tumour in the brain. The woman had a family history of Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome (VHL) or von Hippel-Lindau disease.

Von Hippel-Lindau syndrome is a rare hereditary condition characterized by the formation of tumours and cysts in multiple organs, including the brain, spinal cord, eyes, inner ear, adrenal glands, pancreas, kidney, and reproductive tract. Usually, such tumours are benign (not cancer), but some may be malignant (cancer).

Hemangioblastomas or benign brain tumors are known to cause headache, vomiting, gait disturbances, or ataxia.

Treatment of Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome

Mitasha was aware about this disease as her nephew was operated for the same issue (posterior fossa haemangioblastoma) just a year back and cousin three years ago, both much younger to her. One sibling had died in past, and so her diagnosis was a nightmare for entire family. They are now breathing a sigh of relief, as she has been successfully treated at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

A team headed by Dr Vinod Rambal, a Neurosurgeon in Wockhardt Hospital, saved Mitasha's life by performing a successful tumour removal from acritical part of the brain which controls all vital functions for life.

Dr Rambal said, "On arrival in an emergency she was complaining of severe headache and was not able to balance herself. As diagnoses was already evident, they required hardly any counselling because of past experience with hospital and the surgeon."

You may like to read

As this disease affect more than one part of body, it required the doctors do a full body check-up of the patient and establish the other components of syndrome.

"Tumour at this location is quite challenging and requires a good infrastructure and experience on part of surgeon. Once the tumour is successfully removed it is a cure for the individual, though they need regular follow up," Dr Rambal added.

Some facts about Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome

This disorder is understood to be caused by a mutation in the VHL gene. VHL syndrome is estimated to occur in about 1 in 30,000 people. While it is a hereditary condition, up to 10 per cent of individuals with VHL do not have any family history of the condition. This means that they are the first in their family to have this genetic change. Genetic testing is the only way to diagnose VHL.

The signs and symptoms of VHL syndrome usually do not appear until young adulthood. VHL syndrome are associated with an increased risk of certain types of cancer, especially kidney cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Individuals who have Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome and are considering having children are advised to meet with a genetic counsellor who will help them understand all the options available to make the best decision for their family.