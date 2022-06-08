Brain Tumor Cases On The Rise: Timely Intervention Vital To Control Outcome

As per experts, cases of brain tumours of all ages have increased during the past few decades. But recognizing the symptoms early and how to manage the disease.

Incidences of brain tumours are on the rise. Globally around 3.5 lakh people die yearly due to brain tumours. According to a study, the incidence of brain tumours in India ranges from around five to 10 cases per the 1,00,000 population. Brain tumours can affect all age groups, including children, adults and old ages, irrespective of socioeconomic status.

The exact causes of brain tumours are not established, and many theories have been proposed. Brain tumours can be benign or aggressive i.e, malignant tumours.

Identifying The Symptoms Of Brain Tumor

A brain tumour can cause various problems based on location. Different parts of the brain have different functions. Brain tumours can cause headaches, seizures, and paralysis of upper, and lower limbs and ultimately also lead to death. Early detection, followed by treatment usually improves overall outcomes.

Presentation of brain tumours depends upon the location and extent of the tumour. Symptoms also depend upon the rate of growth of the tumour and raised pressure inside the brain. Symptoms which are alarming include severe headache not relieved by common medicines, headache with persisting vomitings, altered sensorium, confusion for petty things in daily routine, hearing loss, vision loss, hormonal disturbances, behavioural changes, seizures, loss of balance, loss of speech and weakness of limbs.

How Is It Treated?

All investigations i.e., CT scan, MRI scan(various applications), and EEG, under one roof help in the faster evaluation of disease. Multimodality treatment of brain tumours including surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and neuro rehabilitation has significantly improved survival rate and also a good quality of life thereafter. Most of brain tumours require surgeries, in a few cases, they can be managed conservatively with medicines. Not every brain tumours are alike. Hence, treatment of every tumour depends upon various factors like age, location, size, stage, etc of tumours. Treatment should be individualised.

Surgery always aims at near-total removal of tumours with maintaining normal anatomy. Total excision of tumours may not be possible always, due to the infiltrative nature of the tumour and close proximity of the tumour to vessels/ nerves. The higher the tumour residual, the higher the chances of recurrence. Based on the nature of the disease, the patient may require simple follow up, radiotherapy/chemotherapy.

In earlier days aggressive attempts to remove tumours for better survival were leading to higher disability. Nowadays advanced equipment like Microscopes, Endoscopes, Navigation, sophisticated instruments, Stereotaxy and Intra op monitoring made excision easier with fewer side effects for patients and increase the survival rate. The ongoing progress in medical science and technology has made treatment more advanced and the chances of a patient resuming a normal routine are getting higher. We do awake craniotomy surgery for tumours in eloquent areas. We also do trans nasal surgeries when required.

We have state of the art equipment for brain surgeries. A holistic team approach of a neurosurgeon, neuro-anaesthesia, radiation oncologist, medical oncologist, and neuro-rehabilitation team made many patients and their families blossom with happiness.

Management OF Brain Tumors

Management of brain tumours requires patience of the patient and emotional support from the family members to handle physical or mental stress during the treatment process. Our holistic approach toward disease helps patients and family members to maintain a positive attitude toward healing.

(The article is contributed by Dr S Ramesh, Senior Neuro Surgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad)