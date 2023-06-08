Battling Brain Tumours: Here's How You Can Bring Down Your Risk

One of the major challenges with brain tumours is that their symptoms can be subtle and easily overlooked.

One of the major challenges with brain tumours is that their symptoms can be subtle and easily overlooked. Read on.

A brain tumour is a mass or growth of abnormal cells in the brain. The tumour can cause pressure on the brain and affect the normal functioning of the various parts of the brain. These tumours can be benign or malignant, and they can lead to several health complications.

"Together, We Can Make a Difference" is the theme of this year's World Brain Tumour Day, observed on June 8th every year. The theme revolves around sharing information about brain tumours and ways to deal with them medically, physically, emotionally, and collectively. It is an important reminder to take brain health seriously. As individuals, it is essential to be aware of common symptoms and make lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of developing brain tumours.

Brain tumour burden in India

In India, there has been an alarming increase in the prevalence of brain tumours in recent years. As per estimates, 40,000-50,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year, according to the official National Health Portal of the Union Health Ministry. Out of these, about 20 per cent are children. In 2018, brain tumour was found to be the 10th most common kind of tumour among Indians. The official estimates put the incidence of central nervous system (CNS) tumours in India at 5 to 10 per 100,000 of the population with an increasing trend.

Know the risk factors

The increase is believed to be due to a number of factors, including -

Exposure to environmental toxins

Changes in dietary habits

Increased levels of stress.

Lowering your risk consciously

Individuals can help reduce their risk of developing a brain tumour by making certain lifestyle changes. These can include -

Eating a healthy and balanced diet

Reducing exposure to environmental toxins

Getting enough sleep

Managing stress levels.

Spot the symptoms of brain tumour

The most common symptoms of brain tumours include -

Headaches

Seizures

Slurring of speech

Walking difficulties

Changes in vision or hearing.

Other symptoms may include

Nausea

Vomiting

Changes in personality or behaviour.

For example, slurring of speech, headaches, and walking difficulties can all signify the presence of a brain tumour. However, these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions, which can make it difficult to diagnose a brain tumour early. It is essential that individuals pay close attention to their health, keenly observe and take prompt action if they experience persistent symptoms.

Timely detection is the key when it comes to treating brain tumours. If diagnosed early, there are a number of treatment options available, including surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. However, if left untreated or undiagnosed, brain tumours can spread to other parts of the brain or body, which can be life-threatening.

Evolving Treatment options

There have been many advancements and major developments in brain tumour research and treatment in recent years. For instance, new surgical techniques and approaches have been developed to remove tumours more effectively, and targeted therapies are being developed to help treat specific types of brain tumours. In the future, we can expect to see even more advances in brain tumour research and treatment, including the development of new drugs, immunotherapies, and other innovative treatments.

Lifestyle adaptations

Maintaining a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, engaging in regular physical activity, such as running, swimming, biking, or walking, avoiding exposure to harmful chemicals and pollutants as much as possible, including tobacco smoke, pesticides, and other toxins can play pivotal role in reducing the risk of developing brain tumours.

(This article is authored by Dr Arun Sharma, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi)

