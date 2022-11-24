Brain Stroke Vs Heart Attack: 5 Key Differences You Need To Know

Brain Stroke Vs Heart Stroke: 5 Key Differences You Need To Know

Are you not aware of the differences? Scroll down to know how a stroke is different than a heart attack.

A stroke and a heart attack may come with a set of similar symptoms, but they are very different from each other in their real nature. And the way they affect you can also be extremely different that what you think or already know. In this article, we tell you the key differences between a stroke and a heart attack and the various ways in which one can understand what is getting affected - the brain or the heart.

Understanding The Difference

The human body contains a complicated vascular system that is full of arteries, veins, and capillaries. All these are important for the body as they ferry blood and oxygen to each corner of the body. If you want to know how big this network is - then you should know that experts have said that if you put all of the blood vessels present in the human body end-to-end, they can easily cover a distance of 60,000 miles. Yes, you read that right!

Therefore, it is important to take good care of these vessels and keep them clean and clear so that they can easily pump blood to the body parts and help in survival and promote good health. When an unexplained blockage happens inside any of these arteries, two medical conditions can occur - a stroke or a heart attack.

What Is A Stroke?

A stroke occurs when there is an unexplained abruption in the blood flow to the brain. There are three various types of brain stroke - ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attacks.

Symptoms of Brain Stroke

Some of the symptoms of brain stroke can include:

Pinching headache Numbness and tingling Muscle weakness Facial droop Unable to balance the body Difficulty walking

Treatment Procedure:

Strokes can happen due to clogged arteries, and the condition can be treated with an antiplatelet drug, such as aspirin, and other blood thinning medications. There are also some lifestyle changes that one can make in order to stay safe from the risk of developing this condition and they are - controlling blood pressure and cholesterol.

What Is A Heart Attack?

A heart attack is a condition that occurs when there is an interruption of blood flow to the heart instead of the brain. This commonly happens due to a clogged artery.

Symptoms of Heart Attack

As we always say that health conditions come with a set of signs and symptoms that can help the individual understand the problem. Here are some of the symptoms of an impending heart attack:

Chest discomfort Sweating profusely Shortness of breath Pain in the chest Pain in both the arms, neck, back, and jaw Nausea or vomiting Lightheadedness

What To Do?

Both conditions can be life-threatening. Therefore, one should take care of the symptoms and the risk factors associated with a stroke and heart attack. Some of the things that one can do to stay safe are -

Quit smoking Eat healthly Exercise regularly Keep obesity at bay Manage high blood pressure Check cholesterol

(Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned signs and symptoms are common. However, there can be an overlap of these signs. Therefore, one is recommended to see a doctor immediately when any of the above symptoms appear.)

