Brain Stroke Vs Heart Attack: 5 Key Differences You Need To Know

A stroke and a heart attack may come with a set of similar symptoms, but they are very different from each other in their real nature. And the way they affect you can also be extremely different that what you think or already know. In this article, we tell you the key differences between a stroke and a heart attack and the various ways in which one can understand what is getting affected - the brain or the heart.
Understanding The Difference
The human body contains a complicated vascular system that is full of arteries, veins, and capillaries. All these are important for the body as they ferry blood and oxygen to each corner of the body. If you want to know how big this network is - then you should know that experts have said that if you put all of the blood vessels present in the human body end-to-end, they can easily cover a distance of 60,000 miles. Yes, you read that right!
Therefore, it is important to take good care of these vessels and keep them clean and clear so that they can easily pump blood to the body parts and help in survival and promote good health. When an unexplained blockage happens inside any of these arteries, two medical conditions can occur - a stroke or a heart attack.
A stroke occurs when there is an unexplained abruption in the blood flow to the brain. There are three various types of brain stroke - ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and transient ischemic attacks.
Symptoms of Brain Stroke
Some of the symptoms of brain stroke can include:
Pinching headache
Numbness and tingling
Muscle weakness
Facial droop
Unable to balance the body
Difficulty walking
Treatment Procedure:
Strokes can happen due to clogged arteries, and the condition can be treated with an antiplatelet drug, such as aspirin, and other blood thinning medications. There are also some lifestyle changes that one can make in order to stay safe from the risk of developing this condition and they are - controlling blood pressure and cholesterol.
What Is A Heart Attack?
A heart attack is a condition that occurs when there is an interruption of blood flow to the heart instead of the brain. This commonly happens due to a clogged artery.
Symptoms of Heart Attack
As we always say that health conditions come with a set of signs and symptoms that can help the individual understand the problem. Here are some of the symptoms of an impending heart attack:
Chest discomfort
Sweating profusely
Shortness of breath
Pain in the chest
Pain in both the arms, neck, back, and jaw
Nausea or vomiting
Lightheadedness
What To Do?
Both conditions can be life-threatening. Therefore, one should take care of the symptoms and the risk factors associated with a stroke and heart attack. Some of the things that one can do to stay safe are -
Quit smoking
Eat healthly
Exercise regularly
Keep obesity at bay
Manage high blood pressure
Check cholesterol
(Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned signs and symptoms are common. However, there can be an overlap of these signs. Therefore, one is recommended to see a doctor immediately when any of the above symptoms appear.)