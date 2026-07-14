Brain stroke risk rises during monsoon: Neurologist reveals warning signs, high-risk groups and prevention tips

Monsoon weather can increase stroke risk through blood pressure fluctuations and dehydration. Know the early symptoms, who is most at risk, and simple prevention tips.

The monsoon offers some relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also brings with it a host of unseen health risks. In addition to infections and seasonal ailments, neurologists warn that sudden temperature swings, high humidity, dehydration and blood pressure variations during the rainy season can increase the likelihood of brain stroke in susceptible people.

How monsoon conditions can increase stroke risk?

According to Dr Praveen Gupta,Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram, "A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted either by a blockage in the artery (ischemic stroke) or bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke). Sudden weather changes, excessive humidity and dehydration can upset the body's fluid balance and blood circulation during monsoon, especially in the case of the elderly and those with chronic illnesses. Humidity often makes it difficult for the body to cool itself down through sweating, he says, and many people drink less water in rainy weather without realizing it."

Who is at higher risk of stroke during monsoon?

"People with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, atrial fibrillation, previous stroke or heart disease should be particularly careful during the monsoon," adds Dr. "Even small fluctuations in blood pressure or hydration can lead to major complications in high-risk patients."

Stroke warning signs: Remember the FAST method

"Knowing the warning signs of stroke and getting medical help immediately can save lives and prevent permanent disability," doctors say. The FAST method is the simplest way to recognize a stroke:

F Face: One side of the face is sagging.

One side of the face is sagging. A Arm: Weakness or numbness in one arm.

Weakness or numbness in one arm. S Speech: Slurred or difficult speech.

Slurred or difficult speech. T Time: Call the hospital immediately. Don't delay.

"Every minute counts in a stroke," Dr says. If untreated, it can lead to permanent brain damage. Ideally, patients should arrive at a stroke-ready hospital within the golden window, where clot-busting medicines or emergency procedures can improve recovery significantly."

Tips to prevent stroke during the rainy season

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle remains the single best way to reduce your risk of stroke all year round. Doctors have advised people to take the medicines regularly as prescribed, monitor blood pressure and blood sugar, drink enough water even when they do not feel thirsty, avoid high salt intake, avoid smoking, limit alcohol intake and engage in regular physical activity whenever weather conditions permit.

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If you have heart disease or are taking blood thinners, do not stop taking any medication without first checking with your doctor. Regular visits to health care providers are important especially with seasonal changes.

Why early treatment can save lives?

"The rainy season is a time for everyone to enjoy," said health experts, "but people with chronic medical conditions need to be extra cautious." Having enough fluids, controlling blood pressure, recognizing early warning signs and getting prompt treatment can make the difference between full recovery and a lifetime of disability.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.