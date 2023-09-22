Brain Stroke: Doctor Shares The 6-S Method For Timely Diagnosis And Treatment

Brain Stroke: Doctor Speaks On The 6-S Method For Timely Diagnosis And Treatment

Being unaware of the symptoms of brain stroke can be very dangerous. Doctor explains the 6-s method to identify the severity of the disease.

Stroke is a potentially fatal problem that affects one in four people globally, and its occurrence is dangerously high. In India, where a growing number of young Indians are experiencing strokes, the issue is especially troubling. To stop stroke from becoming an epidemic, it is imperative that both the medical community and the younger generation raise awareness of the risk factors and make the required lifestyle modifications.

Dr. Vipul Gupta the Chief of Neurointerventional Surgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram (also the Co-Chief of Stroke Unit) says that timely intervention can save patients from suffering a fatal brain stroke or permanent paralysis. But how do we know it can be fatal? Doctor explains us the six major symptoms through which we may be able to identify the severity of the disease.

What Is The 6-S Method?

The 6-s method or 6 symptoms method includes the symptoms of brain stroke. How do we, as common people know that our symptoms may not be normal and could actually turn fatal? This method will help people identify the reason behind the symptoms. Many a times, we do not know when it is time to rush to the hospital and this is because we are not aware of the situation is urgent or not. When a person is aware of the major symptoms of brain stroke, it will help him get the urgent medical aid that he or she requires. This way, doctors too can saved more lives.

To aid in the timely diagnosis of stroke, it is important for the public to be aware of the 6-S method:

Sudden onset of symptoms. Some people may experience a sudden onset of symptoms without any prior history. Slurred speech or difficulty speaking. This is a clear sign of brain stroke and you should visit a hospital immediately. Side weakness in the arms, face, leg, or all three Sensation of spinning head, giddiness, or vertigo Severe headache throughout the entire head Note the time of symptom onset and rush to the hospital immediately.

Patients may also experience some other symptoms like confusion, difficulty in understanding things, difficulty in walking feeling dizzy or lack of coordination and a sudden difficulty in vision and not being able to see in one or both eyes.

The Consequences of Delayed Intervention

Studies have indicated that a patient can lose 19 lakh brain cells, almost 140 crore nerve connections, and 12 km of nerve fibres for every minute of delay in treating an ischemic stroke (caused by a blocked blood vessel). Any delay in receiving medical care runs the risk of permanent paralysis or even death.

